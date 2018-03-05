|
The Miami Dolphins left one need unfilled in the 2018 NFL draft, and that need has now been addressed.
The Dolphins traded a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Spence had been asked to take a pay cut from the Lions as the team attempted to save approximately $500,000 against the cap, taking Spence’s salary below $3 million for the upcoming season. That move coincides with the available cap space for the Dolphins, who are hard-pressed for funds after making several off-season moves to rectify a few bloated contracts.
The 26-year old Spence, who weighs in at 6-foot-1 and 307 pounds, was a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2013 NFL draft. He signed with Detroit in 2017, and had career highs, including 11 starts, 39 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Spence replaced an injured Haloti Ngata in Week 5, and started the rest of the season.
ProFootballFocus ranks Spence as the 51st best DT out of 79 qualifying players.
The Dolphins had a Detroit connection that likely played a role in the acquisition, as defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, coached as the defensive line coach for the Lions from 2009-2017, which of course includes last season while Spence was there.
This is the third defensive tackle the Dolphins have taken from the Lions in the past several season, the first two being veteran C.J. Mosley, who played one season for Miami in 2015, and All-Pro Ndamukong Suh, who was released as a cap casualty this past offseason.
Spence will now join a rotation that includes young players Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Gabe Wright, Jordan Phillips, and veteran DE William Hayes, who has experience inside as a defensive tackle.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018