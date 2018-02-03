|
The wheeling and dealing around the NFL continues, as Mike Tannenbaum does what he does best and makes a deal with another team, coming to terms with the Los Angeles Rams to trade for All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn.
According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, the Dolphins will send the Rams a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, and the Rams will give Miami a sixth-round pick in return along with Quinn.
Jarvis Landry is not involved in this trade, meaning the Dolphins still have to see what will happen with their star slot receiver.
Quinn, going on 28, was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) of the Rams back in 2011, and he was voted first-team All-Pro in 2013, as well as being voted into two Pro Bowls.
There is some significant injury history for Quinn though, he played only a total of 17 games between 2015 and 2016 with a back injury, and he also has some severe cap space ramifications, as he's owed a total of $22 million dollars over the next two years, meaning the Dolphins have some serious decisions to make regarding the salary cap and players on the roster.
However, in 2017, Quinn showed flashes of his All-Pro self and managed to rack up 8.5 sacks acting as a 3-4 outside linebacker for the Rams last season; his best years as a pass-rusher were when the Rams were running the Wide-9 defense, which Miami now utilizes in their own defense, making this a prime opportunity for Quinn to get back to his glory days.
To make room for Quinn's $12 million 2017 cap hit, the Dolphins are all but guaranteed to move on from Jarvis Landry, whether it's through a trade or simply removing the franchise tag, allowing him to become a free agent. They could also part ways with longtime veteran Cameron Wake, who would save Miami $8,125,000 in cap space if released.
Miami may also elect to keep Wake and allow him and Quinn to be a dynamic pass-rushing duo, though that would force the Dolphins to look for money elsewhere.
The trade looks good on the surface, but until we see what else Miami has up their sleeves, there's no telling if this move will be worth it.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018