Day 10 of the Miami Dolphins training camp has come to a close, and in turn, so has the final practice leading up to the first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.
As time goes on, it becomes increasingly clear that practicing against your own roster can only do so much. It is true that iron sharpens iron, but the longer that the defense gets to play against the offense, the easier it becomes for them to know how to defeat them, making it harder for the offense to find success.
Whether you believe that is a normal part of training camp or an actual indictment against the playbook is up to interpretation, but the fact of the matter is, after Tuesday's practice, it's clear that the Dolphins need a new opponent to face, so the Bucs couldn't have come at a better time.
Trench play currently one-sided
To start off the new set of storylines, we'll talk about the trenches and exactly what has been going on as of late. While Laremy Tunsil has been doing better, he is still having some troubles with the likes of Robert Quinn; less so with Charles Harris, though he too has had his moments.
So far it is Ja'Wuan James and Jesse Davis - the right side of the offensive line - that has been struggling to hold back their defenders, and especially so today as sacks ran rampant. Cameron Wake had one, Andre Branch had one, Jordan Phillips had one, and there were many more instances where linemen got beat and their defenders just barely missed out on a sack of their own.
Even safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who went up against and beat tight end Mike Gesicki on a blitz, managed to get a sack on the Dolphins starting quarterback.
To be clear, these were not moments where Tannehill simply held onto the ball too long and got sacked as a result, in fact he did a wonderful job moving up in the pocket and evading pressure, even tucking the ball under his arm and running when it was necessary. These were simply a lack of effective blocking on the part of the offensive line.
Obviously, when the bullets are live, things may turn out differently, but for now it looks like the defensive line is going to be dominating the offensive line from this point on, unless something changes soon.
Kicker competition heating up
On Monday I brought up the fact that kicker Greg Joseph was getting every opportunity to beat out seventh round draft pick Jason Sanders for the spot on the 53-man roster, and the fact that the FAU product had managed to make an incredible 61-yard field goal made him stand out that much more.
Well on Tuesday, Sanders got the chance to answer back by going 7-for-8 with his field goals, including a 59-yarder that was kicked through the uprights to match Joseph's.
When this whole kicker competition started, it seemed obvious that the winner would be Sanders simply due to his draft status. Now, however, it's clear that this competition has more to it than we initially thought, and if they keep kicking like this, it may come down to the wire.
Leonte Carroo making final push
Leonte Carroo has all but been released from the roster, and with the likes of Isaiah Ford still going strong, it seems as if there's no hope for the former third round draft pick.
Or is there?
It's true that Carroo has a lot of ground to make up, but he did an excellent job today, catching two touchdowns in the endzone during redzone scrimmage, the second of which forced him to contort his body with incredible precision in order to reach behind and catch the pass from David Fales.
The wide receiver position in Miami is loaded with young talent, and while Carroo hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations, he's no less talented than anyone else on the roster. He's recently made a showing in practice, but if he wants to prove his worthiness at this stage, he'll have to show he can handle himself and go above and beyond in the preseason.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
