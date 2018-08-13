|
Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Day 13
8/13/2018
The Miami Dolphins went out in full pads on Monday morning, and there was definitely no shortage of hitting as the defense got physical with players on the offense...which ultimately led to a big fight that saw players on the ground while trying to act as mediators - including veteran guard Josh Sitton - and a cheap shot coming from defensive tackle Gabe Wright to the face of running back Kenyan Drake.
It was fun for the fans to watch, judging from the reactions around the stands, and apparently the Dolphins coaches aren't all that concerned.
“It’s the second day after an off day." said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. "Yesterday wasn’t an intense practice. Everyone is getting tired of hitting each other in camp. That’s what happens in the NFL about this time every year (with) every team.”
Well okay then, guess that answers that. But what about the three main storylines? Well here they are.
Defense still more physical
If there was any question as to which unit was winning in the trenches, it's the defense by a long shot. All throughout the day, there was pressure and several runs for losses - especially during drills that pitted the offensive line and extra blockers against the defense - that initially led to the aforementioned skirmish.
Kalen Ballage, who was shouted at and kicked out of the huddle in the previous practice, again was at the forefront as he apparently mouthed off to veteran Cameron Wake after getting stopped in the backfield, and Wake responded by getting in his face and giving him a hard shove.
A few plays later, the fight broke out as the frustration of the hot and humid day boiled over. The whole day, the defense had been taking down the offense by just plain overpowering them, and it was clear that the offense was not happy, even after the fight had finally ended.
The only way to get even is to start winning in the trenches, but given that the offense hasn't been able to win a single practice against the defense in full pads, that doesn't seem to be a likely occurrence anytime soon.
Secondary shakeup
The report from Sunday continues, as cornerback Bobby McCain, who recently signed a four-year, $27 million dollar contract, got work with the starters as a boundary corner instead of in the nickel, which is where he's ultimately made a name for himself.
Perhaps this new development indicates that the corners competing for the starting job haven't been doing as well as we've been led to believe, or perhaps the player they were hoping would win the job, hasn't. In other words, Cordrea Tankersley hasn't developed as quickly as the team hoped.
This is further supported by the team's recent visit with free agent corner Bashaud Breeland, though no deal was agreed to.
With the shift of McCain to the boundary, rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken on the role of nickel corner, which he played a lot of during his college years, and he has done well being thrust into the nickel role.
At first it seemed that Torry McTyer would win the job and that would be that, but the Dolphins are apparently not satisfied with his play in practice either, and so they are now experimenting with McCain as a potential boundary corner. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the next preseason game.
Wide Receiver showcase
Both Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker were out on Monday, and so that gave Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant some opportunities to play with the starters, and - for the most part - both took full advantage of those opportunities by making plays and proving once again that the depth at WR is deeper than any other position on the roster.
Even Leonte Carroo got in on the action, catching an impressive touchdown pass that should give everyone cause to pause before deciding that he shouldn't make the roster.
Many are suggesting that with the alleged lack of effort - and now the injury - for DeVante Parker, that the Dolphins should trade the former first round draft pick while there's still some value for him. With Isaiah Ford and Leonte Carroo, along with the likes of the speedy Francis Owusu pushing for a roster spot, doing so would not be the worst decision the Dolphins ever made. Though it's unlikely that any such trade will take place.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
