Not every day of camp is necessarily the most exciting thing ever, in fact many of them are mundane and routine in every aspect.
Monday was one of those days.
Some players returned to practice for the first time in a while, the likes of WR Isaiah Ford and TE A.J. Derby come to mind, while others (DE William Hayes, OL Jake Brendel) stayed out with their injuries.
So other than that, are there any storylines worth mentioning for Day 9 of training camp? Yes, yes there are, and here they are.
Torry McTyer firmly the favorite cornerback
Former undrafted free agent cornerback Torry McTyer once again found himself lined up on the other side of the field with Xavien Howard, and with how many times this exact scenario has come to pass, it's pretty clear at this point that McTyer has not only clawed his way into competing for the starting job, but he's become the favorite to win the job.
As I have stated several time in the past couple of weeks, unless someone is making a big play (ala Xavien Howard), the less you notice a player in the secondary, the better. That means they're doing their job and the quarterback doesn't want to throw in that direction. McTyer has rarely been noticed except for the initial promotion he received that now has everyone raving about him.
Gase said previously that someone would have to play better than McTyer in order to unseat him. So far, it doesn't look like anyone is taking the job away from this underdog.
Greg Joseph getting chances to beat Jason Sanders
Clearly, the Miami Dolphins don't want to just hand the kicking job to Jason Sanders, despite the fact that they spent a seventh round draft pick just to ensure they would get their hands on him. Undrafted free agent Greg Joseph appears to be getting every opportunity to show that he's just as capable as Sanders, and perhaps more so.
In practice on Monday, Joseph went 4-for-4 from distances of 33, 36, 39...and 61.
Yes, he nailed a 61-yard field goal, and even had some air left in the ball to boot, meaning it could have been even longer if necessary.
This wasn't a just for fun field goal he kicked after practice was over, this was during the actual run with players coming to take him down just as they would during any scrimmage, and he kicked it between the uprights for - if this situation ever came about in-game - what probably would be a game-winning field goal.
Does this mean Sanders will get the same chance to try and show that using a draft pick on him wasn't a waste? If the competition is equal opportunity, he should, because Sanders hasn't gotten that chance yet from what I can remember.
Big plays lacking execution
Fans get frustrated when all they hear over and over again is how it's a short pass over the middle, a short pass to the flat, a quick pass to the sideline, etc.
Well it becomes even more frustrating when the team attempts to make a big play, and instead of getting it done, one little thing goes wrong that ends up ruining the entire play.
Whether it's pre-snap penalties (which are another issue that coach Gase has to try and fix), lack of communication or just a big drop at the last possible moment, the Dolphins have been struggling as of late to get those big plays that can make or break a game.
The most painful moment of the morning was when Miami attempted a trick play that left Kenny Stills wide open deep down the middle of the field, Ryan Tannehill heaved it up to him for a would be touchdown...and instead of making the catch, Stills stopped before the ball was thrown and couldn't accelerate to catch up to it in time, resulting in an extremely overthrown pass.
Why did Stills stop?
Just a couple of practices prior, Tannehill had Stills down the sideline deep and heaved it up to him, only for it to be dropped despite the fact it was a perfect pass.
Why did Stills drop it?
Mind you, this isn't meant to only pick on Stills, there have been many mistakes on both the receivers' part, and Tannehill's part. In the scrimmage on Saturday, Tannehill had Danny Amendola in the seam for what would have been a huge play, but the pass was slightly high and Amendola had the ball hit his outstretched hands, and it unfortunately dropped to the ground.
They have the short routes down to a science, but it's the potential bigger plays that clearly need a lot of work. Hopefully, Miami realizes that soon and opens up the playbook a little more so that they will be prepared once the games start to count.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
