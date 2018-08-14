|
With the 14th day of training camp in the books, things have finally come to a close for the public, and apparently for the team itself as the Miami Dolphins will now transition into preparing for games and evaluating themselves against other teams in the league in preparation for the regular season.
To Adam Gase, the end of training camp apparently doesn't mean much.
“To me, I just look at it as guys can stay at home now instead of the hotel." he said. "To me, it’s not that big of a deal. Next week will just have a different format. I think this is the first time over the last three years that we’re actually going to be able to go through an actual mock game week. Just the time frame of playing Friday to Saturday, getting into game preparation, actually have a clean dry run."
Guess that answers that. But in any case, it's been a great ride at camp this year for me, and as always it's my distinct pleasure to bring everyone all the updates as they come. So for the final time this year, here are the top three storylines from Dolphins training camp.
Defensive tackle rotation will be deadly
Despite releasing Gabe Wright (who wasn't likely to make the roster anyway), the Miami Dolphins have a strong rotation going at defensive tackle, and one that has a chance of being further strengthened by the recent signing of veteran defensive lineman Kendall Langford, who spent the first four years of his career with Miami.
When the Dolphins had Ndamukong Suh on the roster, he spent a large majority of the time on the field, and rightfully so; he's the best defensive tackle Miami has had since the days of Tim Bowens and Daryl Gardener after all. But, playing nearly 90% of the snaps on defense is a surefire way to exhaust a man, no matter how special they are.
But the way things are now for the Dolphins, it's clear that continuously rotating players in and out is keeping them fresh and making it so that any one of the DTs (Jordan Phillips, Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, technically William Hayes) can win against a fatigued guard or center and wreak havoc as the game drags on.
Especially under the Miami sun.
Things looked flat against the Buccaneers, but again, the rotation is meant to keep them fresh as the game wears on, so as the opposing offensive line has to keep blocking play after play, the defensive linemen will still have more energy to spare.
It's all in theory until it really happens on the field, but from what I've seen of the defensive line in practice, the offensive line has had a hard time holding them back. With any luck, this pattern will continue against other opponents.
Wide Receiver depth is astounding
As a shock to no one at this point, the Miami Dolphins' deepest position is indeed the wide receiver corps. If this were a game of Madden, I would be trying to trade some of these players so that I could accumulate draft picks for the next season because of how loaded the position is.
But this isn't Madden, unfortunately, so there will be no farming first round draft picks. Instead, the Miami Dolphins will simply have to be content with having five players who can play all over the field at any given moment.
Oh woe is them.
With Kenny Stills out and DeVante Parker dealing with a broken finger, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson continue to get first team snaps, and both of those players are continuing to prove that when thrust into a role where they have to play with the starters, they fit in extremely well.
The drop off from Stills to Wilson is very small, if there's one at all to begin with, and Wilson prides himself on being able to understand the playbook to the point where he almost never makes any mistakes, which Adam Gase touched on.
"I think Albert (Wilson) has done a really good job of grinding out the playbook." Gase said. "He’s very prideful in making sure he’s not making mistakes on the field. It’s been a very good transition for us.”
As for Grant, his thing is obvious, he runs so fast that if you blink, you'll miss him. His big play potential is through the roof, and the Dolphins have expressed their desire to get him more involved on offense. In truth, this may be the most firepower that QB Ryan Tannehill has ever had in his career.
If they can't make it work with all this, it might finally be time to start looking around at other potential solutions.
The Dolphins are better than advertised
Seeing as this is the final day of Dolphins training camp, I decided it would be a good idea to bring this whole discussion to a close with this: if everyone important (Tannehill, Drake, Stills, Wilson, Gesicki, Wake, Jones, etc.) can stay healthy this year, then Miami will find their way back to the playoffs.
I do not say this lightly, and I say it in spite of the overall poor showing from the defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first preseason game last Thursday. This offense has too much potential, and the defense has too much young and currently blossoming talent for them to be considered one of the worst teams in football, like so many national outlets have them ranked.
The Miami Dolphins could win as many as 10-11 games this season in my opinion, and that is in spite of a supposedly difficult schedule. With the return of Ryan Tannehill, the weapons on offense, the emergence of Xavien Howard as a potential top cornerback in football, the safety tandem of Reshad Jones and a fully prepared T.J. McDonald paired with a rangy rookie in Minkah Fitzpatrick, improved LB corps, the list goes on and on.
There is a very good chance the Dolphins will surprise everyone in the national media this year, but we won't be surprised, I know I won't at least. I've watched these players for the last two weeks and I know there's something there.
Be prepared, things are going to get very real, very soon.
