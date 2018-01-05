|
So you went undrafted in last week’s NFL draft? Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola knows a little bit about that and wants to help you out.
Eleven seasons ago, the young kid out of Texas Tech went undrafted in the 2008 NFL draft. He was then signed by the Dallas Cowboys, where his attempt to make the team was chronicled on HBO’s Hard Knocks. He ended up being cut by the Cowboys, but was resigned to the practice squad for the season, never seeing action in a game.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed Amendola in 2009, but again he was cut and signed to the practice squad, but one week later was poached by the then St. Louis Rams, where he spent the next four years making his mark when he wasn’t recovering from a myriad of injuries. He made enough of a mark to then be signed by the New England Patriots just hours after they lost Wes Welker to the Denver Broncos.
Amendola then became known as “Playoff Danny” with the Patriots, serving as a reliable receiver and an integral part of two Super Bowl winning seasons.
But he hasn’t forgotten where he came from, and the struggles that came with it. He penned a letter to The Players Tribune, where he outlined what this year’s crop of undrafted rookies can expect as they pursue their NFL dreams, starting off with, “First off: I get it.”
“I know this situation sucks, and your head is spinning, and you probably feel like just staying in bed for about a week,” he continues. “But forget about that. Trust me when I tell you there’s no time to waste feeling bad right now.
“Maybe you’re still upset about sitting through seven rounds of names that weren’t yours, or maybe you were expecting to be in this position. Either way, you don’t have time to dwell on what you think you deserve because after months of … being stuck in this limbo that is the draft process, suddenly your entire reality has changed.”
Brutal honesty. But in the NFL, life comes fast, and it isn’t easy, says Amendola.
“You’ve been playing this game for most of your life. It’s probably the thing most people know you for, the first topic of conversation brought up by anyone you meet. And now you have no idea how close your career is to ending.”
“But,” says Amendola, “You know what? I was right where you are, 11 years ago. And I’m still playing football. And on that note, I’ll start with the good news for most of you: This definitely doesn’t mean football is over for you. You still have a shot.
“But here’s the bad news: That’s all you have now. One shot. Moving forward, you don’t need to be perfect, but you no longer have the benefit of making the same mistake twice.”
Amendola admits that not testing particularly well at the NFL Combine hurt his chances, and while in camp with the Cowboys, he learned quickly that every day is cut day. Every day he tried to “do something spectacular,” whether it was on the field, in the weight room, or during film study.
Every NFL team has a massive playbook that players need to learn, and it’s not going to be in the same format or ‘language’ that a player is used to from his college playing days. Amendola doesn’t mince words on that front, saying, “You better get conversational out of the gate because not knowing a play is an easy reason to get cut.
“What your job comes down to on a day-to-day basis - and this is true even if you’re an established player in this league - is to not give anyone a reason to think there’s anyone who can fill the team’s needs better than you.”
Amendola then described how on his first day of camp with the Cowboys, he had to line up across from All-Pro safety Roy Williams. Amendola’s job on the play was to block Williams, and it didn’t go well.
“I gave it my best effort, but Roy put me on my ass in fairly short order. Fortunately that didn’t make me look too bad because Roy put pretty much put everybody who tried to block him on their ass. There was nothing I could really do about that, so I leaned hard into the things I was good at. I could play special teams, catch the football and run routes.”
In spite of giving it everything he had, Dallas still cut Amendola. And while he cautions this year’s players that if you want to make playing in the NFL your living, you will get cut at some point, the fact is, you’re not playing for just that team. Every team in the league is constantly looking to upgrade their talent, and general managers and the pro scouting departments for each team talk to each other all the time. If you have something a team needs, they’ll find you.
Amendola describes the downside of being a fringe player in the NFL, noting that he was in a cheap room at an Extended Stay America while in Dallas, and the flashy bling that players dream of in the NFL is as far from their minds as can be when every day could be your last in the league. He describes it as unsettling and unfulfilling, and he spent many nights wondering if he would ever get his shot.
And here’s a nugget of interest:
“Finally, can you listen?” asks Amedola. “Truly listen. If a coach yells at you, are you paying attention to why he’s yelling or do you just shut down because he’s yelling? If your position coach tells the head coach or GM that you aren’t a player who listens or that you keep making the same mistake, you’re done. You are done. And your odds of getting a second chance won’t be great, because word spreads fast in this league.”
The main point Amendola tries to instill in his letter is that players should never give up. As long as there is a chance, give it your all every day. Show up on time every day. Outwork everyone every day. And maybe, just maybe, luck will shine on them as it did for Amendola, when while sitting on the Eagles practice squad, he got a call out of the blue that the Rams wanted him. Not for their practice squad, but for real, to play in a game, that week. Two weeks later, the starting wide receiver broke his ankle, and Amendola was a starter in the NFL.
Amendola ends his letter with the following.
“No matter what, you can never stop believing that your time will come. Unfortunately, I can’t teach you how to do that. That’s something that you need to find inside yourself. But if that fire is there — if this is what you know, beyond any doubt, that you were meant to do — you can a find a way.
“That’s the only reason I’m still here.
“Good luck with whatever comes next, and hopefully I’ll see you soon.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018