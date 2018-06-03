|
I’m not sure why so many fans are taking umbrage at Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s comment that Miami isn’t a great sports city.
Because it’s not.
Never mind that Ross was actually speaking in the context of baseball at the moment he made that comment, many Dolphins fans took offense and went vocal on social media in the aftermath.
Miami is a vibrant city with deep cultural roots. Yes, there are pockets of very well-informed, diehard fans who have and will always support their teams to the death. But by and large, the city itself maintains more of an entertainment culture than a true sports culture.
As a die-hard Dolphins fan that lives in the West, but have traveled to many cities around the U.S., I’ve seen proof of what a sports town is. And like it or not, Miami, which I’ve visited twice in my life, both times to attend Dolphins games, does not meet that criteria.
Why? Well, that’s easy to answer.
If you travel to Denver, especially during football season, you will be hard-pressed to look anywhere without seeing every other person or car decked out in some sort of Broncos gear. Same goes for Green Bay. The same can be said for Philadelphia (along with Flyers gear) and Pittsburgh.
And Detroit. And Chicago. And Cleveland. And Buffalo.
In fact, pick about half of the NFL cities in the nation, and you’ll find that same pattern.
Residents, by and large, are fans of the teams that play in those cities. They follow the team, they can name the players, they cheer when they are good, they commiserate when they are bad (and in my experience no one commiserates like a Philly local). And they own gear that they are proud to wear year in and year out, regardless of the team’s record or place in the standings.
Miami? Flip flops and tank tops.
Here’s what my experience sees as a perfect example. As I mentioned before, I’ve been to Miami twice in my life, and attended Dolphins games both times. On game day morning, while walking to breakfast from our hotel in South Beach, my wife and I were the ONLY people we saw wearing Dolphins gear. Not one jersey; not one hat; we didn’t even see a bumper sticker or license plate frame with the Dolphins logo. We might as well have been on Front Street in Lahaina on the island of Maui, it felt that removed.
The other time we were in Miami, we stayed farther north in Fort Lauderdale, a short hop from the stadium in Miami Gardens. We did see a smattering of Dolphins gear as we wandered the area near our hotel, and Duffy’s was packed after the game as we watched the late games. But we saw more jerseys from our opponents (Oakland Raiders) than we did Dolphins, and the only place where we were in the majority was at the stadium itself.
Does winning create a boost in the underlying sports culture? Certainly. And the Miami has certainly suffered in that regard for almost 20 years, floundering through coach after coach and the house-cleanings of front office after front office. Do they have it right with the current regime? That remains to be seen.
So take it to heart, Miami. You’re not a great sports city. And as Stuart Smalley would tell you, “It’s okay.” Because regardless of the existence of a sports culture, there’s a simple beauty at the base of any level of sports fandom, and a belief that Miami does do quite well:
Hope always springs eternal.
This article was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
