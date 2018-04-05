|
One of the more memorable plays of the otherwise forgettable 2017 season for Miami Dolphins fans came on December 17, when Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake met in the New York Jets backfield and destroyed quarterback Bryce Petty. The team seems to be making amends now, as the Dolphins have claimed Petty off of waivers as Spring training camp drills approach.
Petty was released by the Jets on Thursday this week, and the Dolphins wasted no time adding him to the roster. He is a former fourth round pick for the Jets, and in three seasons has thrown for 1,353 yards, four touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He has a career passer rating of 57.7. Yep, that’s not pretty, folks. In fact, along with Brock Osweiler, the Dolphins now have quarterbacks with two of the worst ten passer ratings from last season. Good times.
Petty will compete with current backups Osweiler and David Fales.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
