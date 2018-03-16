|
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of 4-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton to a 2-year, $18 million dollar deal in an attempt to finally solidify an offensive line that has been average at best and porous at worst over the past several seasons.
Now, with Sitton, who was the fifth-ranked guard in the NFL last season, not only do the Dolphins have someone who can much more efficiently protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will be attempting to come back from an ACL injury suffered in 2017's training camp, but they also have someone who is prepared to offer leadership and mentoring to young players who need more experience.
In this case, Sitton will be charged with helping along the growth and development of young left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who struggled in his first year at that position in 2017.
"That was something that I brought up myself." Sitton said. "I think that I am that. I’ve always been that type of player, to give my knowledge or whatever to anybody that is younger than me, and especially going into Year 11 now, I’ve learned a lot, a lot thing. I think it’s your duty as an older guy to bring those young guys along with you. So, yes; that was something that was brought up and that was something that I brought up myself."
With Sitton's veteran leadership at left guard, Tunsil will be given some much needed support as he attempts to regain the elite form he had in college that made him a first round pick; knowing that Sitton is not only willing, but eager to take up the role of mentor, gives much hope for the future of Tunsil's career as the Dolphins' potential franchise left tackle.
“I think that the experience in this league is invaluable." Sitton said. "You learn things over the years and you continue to learn. You learn smarter techniques. You learn to watch defenses. You learn to look at coverages. You learn so many small things that as a young player, you don’t realize. You’re so focused on yourself as a young player, and your own technique and things like that. As you grow, you learn these different things, and those are the things that I’ll be able to help him with – the small things from a step here, a step there, an angle here, an angle there, watching the linebacker if he moves over a couple of feet.
"It’s really small detail things that you don’t think about as a young player because it’s such a difficult position. It shows you how good a left tackle has to be to be putting all of your focus on the guy, that speed rusher coming off the edge. So just little things about the game that you probably aren’t thinking about as a young player, I’ll be able to help him with those things and help him grow as a pro and learn how to be a pro in this league. Hopefully I can teach him a lot about longevity in this league and how to achieve that because it’s taken me a few years to figure out how to train my body and do certain things to be able to play for a long time. Hopefully I’ll be able to teach him a lot of things.”
There was briefly some question as to whether or not Sitton would end up on the left side of the line, as Sitton spent his college career and the first five seasons of his career on the right side. But Sitton made it clear that now he prefers being a left guard above all else.
"After I made the switch in 2013, I don’t know what it is." he said. "It’s just the way my body works, the way my hips move or something. I just like the left side better. I’ll obviously play wherever these guys need me to; but I think I’m better on the left side. The difference is, if you’re used to something, used to those body motions, and you make a switch, it’s difficult. I can compare it to trying to wipe your ass with your opposite hand. That might be a little bit too much for you all. But it’s different when you’re not used to a position.”
That metaphor - though somewhat crude - gets the point across effectively. When Tunsil acted as the team's left guard in his rookie year, he had to learn an all new day of doing things, and now he's trying to get back into his groove at a level much higher than his college career. Now, Tunsil will get a boost through Sitton, and the offensive line projects to be that much stronger as a result.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
