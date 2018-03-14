|
There's no questioning what kind of a resume defensive end Robert Quinn brings to the Miami Dolphins; at only 27 years old and just seven seasons, he's already accumulated 175 tackles, 62.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his impressive career.
And according to the soon to be eight-year veteran, that's not nearly enough for his tastes.
"Not productive enough," Quinn said in a recent interview with the Miami Dolphins. "I got crazy standards. You'll slowly figure that out. I set my bar extremely high. I'm going to take my shot to be the best version of myself and leave it at that."
The best version of himself that he's referring to would be the version of himself that played for the Rams back in 2013, where he racked up a total of 19 sacks in a single season and was selected to be a first-team All-Pro. Unfortunately, numerous injuries - most significantly to his back - limited his playing time to only eight games in 2015, and only nine games in 2016.
It wasn't until 2017 that Quinn managed to get back onto the field consistently, as he played 15 games for the Rams that year and made 8.5 sacks for them as an outside linebacker (his only missed game that year was due to an illness).
But now that he's come to Miami, Quinn will be returning to play in the defensive alignment that made him a star in the first place: the Wide-9, which is meant to give pass-rushers an edge when attempting to get to the quarterback, which should make him very dangerous when paired up with fellow star pass-rusher Cameron Wake.
Needless to say, Quinn can't wait to get started.
"Anxious is a good word," Quinn said. "It's more getting to know the guys. Football is football. I'm not worried about that. It's more getting to know the guys, that's really it. Not trying to step on anyone's toes. I stay in my lane, say what's up, and we handle our business, that's about it.
"For me, personally, I see a lot of energy. It could just be it's a new breath of fresh air for me. It seems like a connection. Even though there's not a lot of guys here, there still seems like a big family here. It's only the beginning, still meeting a lot of people, but I guess first impressions are some of the most important."
Assuming he stays healthy, Quinn will receive every opportunity to make the best first impression possible. He already has a reputation as a terrific pass-rusher, being drafted by the Rams as the 14th overall pick in 2011, but he'll have to prove he still has that elite player inside his bruised and battered body.
"I believe I'm a dominant pass rusher," Quinn said. "I may not get enough credit for playing the run, but I believe you can try to run to my side. You can try … key word. And I just like to say I'm myself. I don't try to go above and beyond, act like someone who I'm not. I'm just going to be myself, try to make as many plays as I can and try to get as many W's and go home with a smile. I'm pretty simple."
Miami traded a fourth round pick and swapped sixth-rounders with the Rams to acquire Quinn; if Quinn can stay healthy, he should be a major contributor to a defense that was ranked 26th in sacks last season with a mere total of 30. But, of course, it all hinges on Quinn's health, and hopefully he's able to make it through the year.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
