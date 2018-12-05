|
As one of only two kickers taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, new Miami Dolphins rookie kicker Jason Sanders wants you to know that spending his college career at a school that sits 5,300 feet above sea level wasn’t a factor in only having 22 kickoffs returned in his four-year career.
“People say it's the altitude in New Mexico, 'You've got altitude,' But we go to Texas A&M at sea level, Tulsa, New Jersey and I was still kicking touchbacks. The altitude wasn't the issue."
And special teams coach Darren Rizzi, who had some heavy input in the seventh round selection of Sanders, concurs.
“I've heard the things about the altitude." he said. "Certainly, he's not going to pick his school by the altitude. Certainly it was beneficial at some point, but he played plenty of games that weren't in high altitude and did very well.”
Sanders earned his renown by having a booming strong leg, but didn’t have a lot of field goal opportunities at New Mexico, with only 35 attempts in four years. And he only made 25 of those attempts, which raised some eyebrows in Dolphinland when the team selected him in the draft. Although he did connect on a school record 81 consecutive point after attempts, why take a kicker with only a 71% accuracy rate?
“You want a guy that's got an NFL-type leg, and is able to do a lot of different things … and have great range,” said Darren Rizzi. “It's probably easier to take a guy with great leg strength and get him a little bit more in tune or fixed technique-wise on field goals than it is to go the other way. It's much harder. You can't teach leg strength. You can teach a guy technique. You can teach a guy to get better certainly at accuracy and things like that. You can't teach leg strength. It's like a baseball comparison. You're not going to teach a singles hitter to be a home run hitter; but you can certainly teach a home-run hitter to make more contact and things like that.”
Rizzi also believes that a kicker needs to have mental toughness, and Sanders impressed him immensely on that front.
“Mental toughness is a really, really hard thing to judge,” he said. “I really like his demeanor. I like his background. I've obviously spent some time with him. He comes from a military family. He's got two brothers that are serving right now. His dad served in the Air Force. He's the youngest of four kids. For a guy having five kids, I kind of know what that young guy is like. He's a little bit of a competitive guy. My little spit-fire 11-year-old, he's a competitive son of a gun.”
Sanders also showed maturity in taking the blame for his missed kicks, saying, “I don't want to blame anybody but myself. There's a lot of kicks that I wanted back, but there's a lot of things that go into it. You've got the snap, the hold, wind and just different factors that all play into things. But a majority of my kicks were all on me.”
As for being one of only two kickers drafted, Sanders is happy it was the Dolphins that took him.
"I feel like I have one of the strongest legs coming out of the draft,” Sanders said. "It feels pretty good. It's definitely a confidence booster of what the Miami Dolphins think of me. With that, I feel like I bring a lot of confidence ... You always want to play for a team that really wants you. I feel pretty good coming in here.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018