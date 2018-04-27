|
New Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker excited to be reunited with teammate Raekwon McMillan
When the Miami Dolphins selected Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Dolphins GM Chris Grier joked that they had a bit of "insider trading" thanks to another player currently on the Miami roster.
"We have some insider trading info obviously with Raekwon (McMillan) being on the roster." Grier said. "Raekwon spoke very highly, as well as when we had Denzel Ward in for a visit, he kinda raved about the kid, talked about what kind of a player he was and teammate."
McMillan - who was drafted by Miami in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft but never managed to play in the regular season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason - played with Baker at Ohio State during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. There, McMillan spent most of his time as an inside linebacker, while Baker worked outside.
They will reunite on the field in 2018, with McMillan projected to be the starting middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Matt Burke's 4-3 scheme, while Baker will likely compete with veteran Stephone Anthony for the WLB position.
And Baker can't wait to get back with his former teammate.
“It feels good. It’s definitely going to feel good. I’m going to get down to Miami, get back on that field and get to work.” Baker said. “He taught me a lot. He taught me how to carry myself to be a pro. He taught me to be a student of the game even more. I’m definitely excited to get back next to him on the same side. It’s definitely going to be fun.”
As for McMillan, based on the tweet he sent after seeing his fellow Ohio State Buckeye get drafted by his current NFL team, it's pretty clear that the feeling is mutual.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
