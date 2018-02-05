|
The Miami Dolphins selected running back Kalen Ballage with their first of two fourth round picks on Saturday, and the 6-foot-2, 228 pound back from Arizona State thinks he should have been picked sooner.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity,” said Ballage. “Watching the draft this whole time ... In my opinion, I don't believe there are 130 guys that are better than me, and definitely not eleven other running backs. It's fuel to the fire and motivation for me, and I'm just excited about the opportunity."
Ballage may have slipped in the draft because many evaluators consider him raw. And while he admits that label is probably accurate, he explains that the team wouldn’t have selected him if they didn’t see a good fit for their offense.
"Absolutely,” he said about the fit. “I don't think they would've picked me if I didn't fit that mold. I think that I have many strengths to my game. I feel like I'm kind of a player that is raw and has a lot of talent and ability. With the right coaching and everything, I'll be able to make a lot happen."
"In college, I had four running back coaches and three different offensive coordinators. For me, I think I'm at the floor of what my talent is right now. I think that I'm a guy that's going to continue to grow and be special in the future."
Ballage joins a running back room that is fairly set with starter Kenyan Drake backed up by newly-signed Frank Gore. But competitions doesn’t scare him.
"I'm competitive in everything I do, no matter what it is, so I'm excited about the opportunity. I think that competition breeds greatness. I feel like being around those guys that have had quite a bit of success, I think it's going to up my game."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
