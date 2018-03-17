|
The Miami Dolphins recently parted ways with 3-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks and to save nearly $16 million in cap space that would have been added to the cap due to being franchise tagged.
In doing so, Miami also moved on from a player, that in the first four years of his career, broke the NFL record for number of receptions in his first four years with a total of 400, and accumulating over 4,000 yards, That type of production is not something easily replaced.
However, newly acquired wide receiver Albert Wilson, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, insists he's ready to fill Landry's shoes.
“It was a great opportunity." Wilson said. "We had some other options and when we lined everything up and saw what was the best thing for me and when … (Jarvis) Landry did a great job down here. He did a lot for the team. They split their ways and I felt like it was a perfect opportunity for me to step in and do some great things for this team.”
Strangely enough, Wilson seems to bring a lot of the same tools to the table that Landry once did, including his tendency for forcing missed tackles. In 2017, Wilson caused 15 missed tackles, ranking him third in the NFL amongst wide receivers, behind only Detroit's Golden Tate, and - ironically enough - Jarvis Landry.
What should be noted, however, is that though Wilson has two less forced missed tackles than Landry, he was able to do it in a lot fewer receptions, as Wilson only caught 42 passes, while Landry caught 112. That's a near 1 to 3 ratio in receptions, and Wilson still made that many defenders miss last season.
Also like Landry, Wilson also has the capability to line up in the backfield, and with his 4.43 speed, he can line up basically anywhere, much like Landry did in Miami.
“I’m pretty versatile." Wilson said. "I can stretch the field down field or I can pretty much get the ball in my hands quick and can make something happen. I pretty much have experience with the slot, outside and lining up in the backfield. Pretty much whatever they need me to do, I’m pretty much up for it.”
It will take some doing before Wilson can earn the trust of an irate Dolphins fan base who's just lost one of their favorite players, Landry brought energy and fire like no one else on the team, which was why he was nicknamed 'Juice' in the first place.
But, even in that regard, Wilson says he can offer that too.
"That’s just who I am. It comes with me." he said. "As soon as I wake up in the morning, the energy is there and that’s part of my game. I feel like it helps the offense; not just the offense but it helps the defense. So when I come out there and I strap it up, I bring the energy. You’re going to get a dog out there that’s ready to put up a fight every battle and I feel like when somebody is fighting and giving it all you’ve got next to you, that man next to you is going to want to fight and give all he has."
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
