|
The Miami Dolphins are attempting to makes changes to their team to improve for the upcoming season, and the time has come for PhinManiacs to do the same. For several seasons now, we have attempted to bring you the best coverage possible, with the unfortunate exception being 2017 as the team's endless struggle led to a massive demoralization.
At least, that's what happened with this writer.
But it's a new year, both literally and figuratively, which means the time has come for things to be renewed and improved, which is precisely what all of us here at PhinManiacs intend to usher in.
So what does the future hold? Allow me to explain what we have in mind.
1. Moving to a new site host
For the longest time, PhinManiacs has been centered around Weebly, and while the convenience and ease that the site can be edited is something we have enjoyed, it is time to take things to the next level. We are currently in the process of constructing a WordPress site, which will make posting articles much more professional-looking, as well as make thumbnails on Twitter appear as thumbnails, rather than making me post a non-clickable photo along with the link of the article.
2. More interactivity
We want you, the fans, to be much more involved with the website. So we're looking into ways we can do that, possibly looking into doing live events on Twitter so that we can answer questions in real time, as well as get your input on things we should do and write about. We know that it's you guys that make a site work, and so we want to try and give you all the opportunity to give your input.
3. Writers wanted
Everyone here on the PhinManiacs staff is passionate about the team they cover, but with all the information and all the different perspective there are out there, we need more manpower to make sure that we don't miss a thing. So if you're good at watching and analyzing film, have a gift for writing and are looking for a platform, or think you would like to be a podcast panelist, be sure to contact me here at my Twitter account: @LuisDSung
That being said, until the WordPress site is completed to my satisfaction, we will look to continue updating here on this Weebly hosted version of PhinManiacs, as we move towards free agency and the draft. From all of us here at PhinManiacs, we thank you for the support you've given us over the years, and we hope to continue giving you the best content possible.
Sincerely,
Luis D. Sung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2017