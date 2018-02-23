|
The NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2018 NFL draft, and to no one’s surprise, the Miami Dolphins were not awarded any of them.
Comp picks, as they are called, are awarded based on a team’s gains and losses in free agency during the previous offseason. Most teams who do get comp picks have suffered in the previous campaign, having watched highly talented players leave for another team while not being able to sign adequate replacements.
The maximum 32 picks were awarded this year, and those picks can be traded prior to this year’s draft. The Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals each picked up the highest-awarded picks, gaining an extra pick at the end of the third round.
The Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Oakland Raiders were each awarded four extra picks, while the Cardinals and Texans gained three each.
As for Miami, this coming offseason could potentially heavily into next year’s comp picks, as the team is currently exploring options with one of their best players, wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018