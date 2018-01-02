|
PhinManiacs Live, Feb. 1: Offseason goals, further QB talk, and a chat with NIU LB Bobby Jones
2/1/2018
On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the crew will bring back the quarterback talk that was cut off in last week's show, with topics such as Ryan Tannehill's fate and the recent reshuffling of NFL quarterbacks that is set to take place in Washington.
Then, NIU linebacker Bobby Jones IV will call in to the show to discuss how he's preparing himself for the draft, and who he models his game after and what he expects at the next level.
Finally, the crew will begin discussing what their goals are for the offseason as it draws ever closer. What moves should the team make and what free agents should they keep an eye on? All this and more on this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live.
If you would like to interact with us during the show, be sure to tweet us at @PhinManiacs and use the hashtag #PhinManiacsLive to tweet your questions and comments. Or, if you'd prefer to take a more hands-on approach, you can call in at 954-376-5704 and give us your thoughts on any given Dolphins topic.
We look forward to hearing from you!
