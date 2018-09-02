|
PhinManiacs Live, Feb. 9: Underrated talent, contract craziness, and Kendall Calhoun
2/9/2018
On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the crew will discuss some underrated talent that may be hiding on the Dolphins roster and could make an appearance in 2018.
Then, with all of the contracts already being signed around the league, it's time for some more money talk.
Then at 8:30, we'll be joined by University of Cincinnati OT Kendall Calhoun to talk some football and training for the draft.
All this and more on this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, and if you'd like to participate and give your thoughts, make sure to call in 954-376-5704, or you can join the live chat or tweet at us with the hashtag #PhinManiacsLive
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2017