PhinManiacs Live, Jan 25th: 2017 season recap, Jarvis Landry, and the future at QB
1/25/2018
On this episode of PhinManiacs Live, the crew returns to discuss their feelings towards the 2017 season and what went wrong, as well as who's ultimately to blame for it.
Then, the team will discuss the situation surrounding wide receiver Jarvis Landry; is Landry so important to the team that he's indispensable? And if so, how much money should he get?
Also, the quarterback position will once again be discussed, as the Miami Dolphins are keeping a close eye on some of the top prospects in this year's draft. Will Ryan Tannehill remain the team's starting quarterback, or is he now merely a placeholder for someone else?
We encourage everyone to interact and join us as we do our live show, you can either join the chat on YouTube, tweet us at @PhinManiacs, or you can call in and give us your thoughts on-air by calling 954-376-5704.
