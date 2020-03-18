|
On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the crew discusses all of the craziness surrounding NFL free agency and the moves that the Miami Dolphins have made so far.
This includes, of course, the releases, the trades, the signings and the rumors surrounding the team, and what they should do next as this second wave of free agency begins.
All this and more on this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live.
If you'd like to call in, you can by calling 954-376-5704, or you can always tweet us questions using the hashtag #PhinManiacsLive on Twitter.
