On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the crew discusses the recent moves made by the Miami Dolphins, including the signings of Frank Gore and Brock Osweiler.
There will also be a certain amount of draft talk as we look at the visits that Miami has arranged in the past week, and what they mean for what the Dolphins plan to do in the draft.
If you'd like to call in, you can by calling 954-376-5704, or you can always tweet us questions using the hashtag #PhinManiacsLive on Twitter.
