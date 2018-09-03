|
On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the group will discuss the breaking news on the Dolphins trading 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.
Feelings, logic, and speculation will be flying as the panel discusses what this means and what the Dolphins should do next.
All this and more on this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live.
If you'd like to call in, you can by calling 954-376-5704, or you can always tweet us questions using the hashtag #PhinManiacsLive on Twitter.
