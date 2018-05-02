|
The offensive line is the key to the offense, and adding UTEP's Will Hernandez could keep Tannehill clean and keep the Dolphins in the hunt for the playoffs.
As we all know, the Dolphins have had a poor offensive line in recent years. In the 2014 and 2015 seasons the offense allowed 46 and 45 sacks, respectively. Tannehill broke 4,000 yards both of those seasons, but the Dolphins also finished with 8-8 and 6-10 records for those two seasons.
And as we all know, that's the ultimate bottom line.
Then something changed. In 2016 Tannehill was having a career year with just shy of 3,000 yards and his best QBR to date. The Dolphins were finding a groove and just coming along until an unfortunate knee injury took Tannehill out for the remainder of the season in week 14. The Dolphins had only allowed 29 sacks until that point, the lowest of Tannehill’s career. The Dolphins were able to recover still under Matt Moore and make it to the playoffs, only to make a first round exit at the hands of the Steelers.
They ended up giving up 30 sacks total on the season and 33 in 2017. Clearly there have been strides made to shore up the line, but they could make more.
The point here is this: Tannehill is much more valuable to the Dolphins team on his feet, rather than on his back. Here is where Hernandez would come in mighty handy. Sure, I’ve heard the argument that he is undersized, but at 6’3 and 330 pounds. I think he will do just fine (NFL average for O-linemen is: 6’5, 312 lbs). Hernandez is a quick brute of a man. Much like that of Richie Incognito, who has had quite the career.
Here are the things that jump out when looking at Hernandez:
These are all very good attributes would help sure up both the run and passing game. Larsen has been a decent option for the Dolphins, but at 30 with not stellar production and basically no upside they may need to look in a new direction.
Hernandez does struggle in open space trying to get the block, and with defenders who are able to extend and keep him from getting in. All in all he would still be an upgrade and breathe of fresh air to the O-line. Also he is predicted to be a 2-3 round talent which makes him a very good option for the Dolphins.
Hernandez has a ton of upside and can clean up defenders. The Dolphins need more from the offensive line to be successful. If they limit the pressure and give Tannehill the time to get the ball out there will be a much higher chance of success in the future. We have seen it happen, and hopefully the Dolphins will address the line early and often in this draft to keep the playoff hopes alive, both for next season and hopefully many more to come.
This story was written by Nate Tucek. Follow him on Twitter: @ntucek
