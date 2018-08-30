|
Preseason ends with a bang for Miami Dolphins in 34-7 win against Atlanta Falcons
8/30/2018
After struggling to score points in the first three preseason games, the Miami Dolphins suddenly started firing on all cylinders as the backup players put up some good tape for their final audition, defeating the expected playoff-contender Atlanta Falcons 34-7.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the performance by quarterback Brock Osweiler, who is in competing with David Fales for the right to be the backup QB to Ryan Tannehill. For all of the preseason and even back during training camp, Osweiler has struggled mightily, making it seem like Fales was the easy favorite to win the job.
Then Fales began to struggle as well, and Osweiler came on strong in this final preseason game, going 16 for 25 for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Osweiler led the Dolphins to touchdowns on his first two drives of the night; the first one was a 1-yard pass to running back Buddy Howell, then the second touchdown was a run by Kalen Ballage, who played in a game for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2 of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers.
Ballage, for his part, also played very well in his return, gaining 25 yards on four carries, and making three catches for a total of 37 yards, again showcasing his dual-threat ability, which is impressive for a player his size (6-foot-2, 237 pounds).
Even more impressive was the fact that Miami was only penalized three times total against the Falcons (as opposed to Atlanta's 10 penalties), which is a major improvement given how many times penalties hindered them in the first three preseason games - particularly with the starting offense.
This is the type of football the Dolphins need to be playing all the time: smart, clean and efficient. It was clear that Miami's toughest opponent throughout the preseason was themselves, defenses struggled to stop the offense until a foolish mistake was made. This time, there were very few foolish mistakes, and the Dolphins scored 34 points, 24 of them in the first quarter with Osweiler.
Even the defense, which has struggled to keep opposing offenses from racking up yards on the ground as well as in the air, managed to put together an impressive performance. Cornerback Torry McTyer, who was initially leading the competition to be the boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard (before Bobby McCain took that role), made an excellent pass breakup which set up an interception by linebacker Stephone Anthony.
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor continued to dominate, harassing rookie QB Kurt Benkert and making stops against the run, safety Jordan Lucas made an interception, a sack and a tackle for a loss, and pass rusher Cameron Malveaux also had an excellent game, providing pressure and decently setting the edge.
Head coach Adam Gase has a lot of tough decisions to make, there are only so many slots on the practice squad, and the Dolphins are also expected to be active on the waiver wire when the final cuts start. There's no telling who will come out on top after the performances on Thursday.
When your team combines for a total of 343 yards, 26 first downs, and a mere three penalties, it speaks to strong execution across the board. Whoever makes the final 53 may do so only by a hair.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
