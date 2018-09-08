|
Football is back, Dolphins fans!
It has been 220 days since the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins, 22-16, on New Year’s Eve, at Hard Rock Stadium. The loss finished a disappointing Dolphins season at 6-10. Here is a more disheartening statistic: 628 days since Ryan Tannehill last played a regular season football game (December 11, 2016).
It was a busy offseason for the Dolphins, grabbing key additions, including RB Frank Gore, WR Danny Amendola, WR Albert Wilson, G Josh Sitton, and C Daniel Kilgore, while trading WR Jarvis Landry (Browns), releasing C Mike Pouncey (Chargers), DT Ndamukong Suh (Rams), and LB Lawrence Timmons (Free Agent).
Miami will kick off the 2018 preseason slate tonight at 7:00, inside Hard Rock Stadium versus Tampa Bay, representing the NFC South Division. Before the excitement and butterflies approach, here are three things to watch as the game goes on:
Ryan Tannehill's performance
All eyes will be on the former Texas A&M wide receiver. Tannehill, who has been sidelined for Miami’s last 20 games, including the 30-12 Wild Card loss in 2016 against Pittsburgh, is healthy and ready to go. Tannehill injured the left leg versus Arizona in 2016, only to injure it again on a non-contact play during Training Camp, 2017.
As Coach Adam Gase pointed out during a press conference, expect Tannehill to be limited around 1-2 series, along with the rest of the first team players.
"I know what he’s going to say already." Gase said of Tannehill. "He wants to get out there and get going because in his mind, these are important. Really, that’s the mindset. Every quarterback I’ve ever been around that gets put in these situations, they want to be out there to play because they want to get that feel back of a real game because they know when that first game comes, they’ve got to be on. It can’t be like, we’re going to feel our way into the season.”
Cornerback battle ramps up
This specific position has been spoken about on a daily basis throughout training camp. Xavien Howard has secured his spot on one side. Howard blossomed late last season, with four interceptions in a span of two home contests; Denver and New England.
With Bobby McCain expected to be put at nickel cornerback, it's been a battle between former UNLV standout Torry McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley, and Tony Lippett, who is recovering from an ACL injury in 2017 that resulted in missing all sixteen games last season.
While McTyer has taken the lead so far, tonight will be an excellent opportunity for the ones trailing to try and catch up.
Raekwon McMillan's official debut
Flashback around this date, one season ago. McMillan, a standout at Ohio State, was supposed to be the Dolphins starting middle linebacker.
On August 10, 2017, McMillan injured his knee versus the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game. McMillan left the field. The next day, the news was confirmed. McMillan tore the ACL, abruptly ending his rookie season.
Now, McMillan looks strong throughout training camp. Expect McMillan to be out on the field for a couple series tonight, on defense this time. The Miami Dolphins need McMillan to live up to the potential he was drafted with back in 2017, tonight should be a good preview.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandon_136
