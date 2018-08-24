|
The third preseason game is typically known as the “dress rehearsal for the regular season.” 90 players are currently roster members of the Miami Dolphins. However, as the Dolphins draw closer to the end of their exhibition schedule, that number will ultimately begin to dwindle.
As the winless Dolphins prepare to battle hometown quarterback Lamar Jackson and the undefeated Baltimore Ravens Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, take a sneak peek at five key Dolphins to watch throughout the football game:
Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill, versus Tampa Bay and at Carolina, has been efficient. Although Tannehill has not thrown a touchdown pass in two preseason games, he is getting extra playing time, mixed along with protection from the offensive line.
Expect Tannehill to find Jakeem Grant, Danny Amendola, and Albert Wilson for positive yardage gains, and over a half's worth of snaps under center.
Frank Gore
Gore, the Miami native, has been inactive in the Dolphins first two exhibition matches. With Coach Adam Gase choosing to rest the future Hall of Famer.
Gore has pleaded to suit up Saturday night. Expect Gore to make his Dolphins debut, and get some touches early on.
Kenny Stills
Stills, the former Oklahoma Sooner, sustained a leg injury in the preseason opener August 9 versus Tampa Bay. The injury kept Stills out of practice the past week and a half, before returning Tuesday morning.
Stills must stay healthy on a consistent basis. Keep an eye out for specific routes Stills runs, making sure the leg is not a major issue.
Kiko Alonso
Alonso, who had a strong 2016 season, struggled heavily last year. The linebacker position has been a major question for Miami over the past couple seasons.
Versus a feisty Baltimore Ravens squad, it will be interesting to see how Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, and draft prospect Jerome Baker perform.
David Fales
Fales is expected to take most of the second-half snaps Saturday night. Fales completed one pass for six yards in Friday’s loss to Carolina.
This moment will be absolutely significant for Fales, hoping to prove Adam Gase and the coaching staff he is Miami’s understudy to Ryan Tannehill. If not, the job will come down to journeymen Brock Osweiler or former Jets quarterback Bryce Petty.
