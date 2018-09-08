|
The Miami Dolphins will be trotting out their starters in live game action for the first time for this 2018 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reshad Jones will not be among them.
The veteran safety will be getting the night off, along with defensive end Cameron Wake and running back Frank Gore, who are being left out in order to rest them for a more important occasion, perhaps the third preseason game or even the start of the regular season.
Other players who are inactive are cornerback Tony Lippett, center Jake Brendel, tight end A.J. Derby, and defensive end William Hayes.
Lippett has been nursing a right foot injury since two days ago, and has been in a training camp battle with Torry McTyer and Cordrea Tankersley for the second starting cornerback position opposite Xavien Howard. Him being out does not bode well for his chances.
Brendel has been out since the first day of training camp with a calf injury, and has not touched the field since. When healthy, Brendel is a solid backup option at center and guard, but this prolonged injury suggests that he may not be available still for quite some time.
A.J. Derby was one of the projected starters at tight end for the Dolphins before going down with a shoulder injury, paving the way for rookie Mike Gesicki. Derby recently returned to practice, but Miami evidently wishes to be cautious with him for the time being and are keeping him out of this first preseason game.
Hayes, who is 33 years old and is getting on in age, suffered a hamstring injury during 1-on-1s in practice several days ago, and was last seen slowly riding on an exercise bike during practice. The fact that he is not on injured reserve indicates he will still be able to contribute for the 2018 season, but it comes as no surprise that the Dolphins are keeping him out until it counts.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
