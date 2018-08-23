|
There’s football talk, and then there’s quarterback talk. For whatever the reason, these two dialogues never seem to come across as equivalent. There’s something interesting that occurs, where somehow all the rationale and objectivity that found a voice when talking football, mysteriously escapes fanbases when discussing the man that lines up behind center. Unfortunately, the Miami fanbase is no different; because if there is one thing I know, it’s that there’s Miami Dolphins talk, and then there’s Ryan Tannehill talk.
Today, I am interested in discussing the latter (Ryan Tannehill), and how many fanbases—including those of you with Dolphins gear in your own homes—greatly misperceive who Ryan Tannehill has been, who Ryan Tannehill currently is, and who Ryan Tannehill can still become.
The dialogue I am attempting to generate answers those three fragments as follows:
Tannehill has been an average to slightly above average quarterback for most of his career, he currently is an above average quarterback with fair but tough questions heading into 2018, and he can be a top 10 quarterback who leads the Dolphins to accolades that Miami hasn’t experienced in decades.
But here’s what makes this article different than just another pro/anti-Tannehill write up: unlike many national media members who create this type of dialogue for the clicks, I choose to follow up my three answers with proof and objective rationale for my claims rather than just providing conjecture. In today’s edition, we begin with what Ryan Tannehill has been.
Ryan Tannehill has been an average to slightly above average Quarterback for most of his career
I begin to support this point by looking at a handful of components and comparisons from what analysts call the “recent performance index” which is a fancy name for the last three active years of a player’s career. For Ryan Tannehill, that means that the following comparisons are derived from his 2014, 2015, and 2016 NFL seasons.
We look at his latest three seasons because the strongest indicator of future performance will always be recent performance. To many Tannehill detractors this will be a loophole in my judgement process, but forgive me for not wasting my time pretending that what a player did four to five years ago is more important and predictive than his most recent production.
Let’s commence by looking at how he compares to a cohort of quarterbacks that many fanbases believe are “franchise QBs.”
This list includes: Andrew Luck, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr.
Specifically, we look at how Tannehill, in his last three active seasons, stacks up versus the other four aforementioned QBs in terms of Quarterback Rating, Touchdowns, and Completion Percentage.
We start with Quarterback Rating. In this category—throughout their last 3 active seasons—Ryan Tannehill only trails Andrew Luck (92.1), as Tannehill’s Rate (91.5) is good for second in the group, tied with Carr (91.5), who has had significantly better pass protection lined up in front of him than anything Miami has been able offer their own QB1.
Mariota (88.6) and Winston (87.2) round out the group.
Second, we take a look at completion percentage, Tannehill (64.9%) leads in this category, with Carr (62.5%), Mariota (61.8%), Luck (61.1%) and Winston (60.8%) trailing behind him. At this moment, I can hear what the detractors are saying:
(Detractor: “Well Danny, it’s easy to lead that group when you’re only throwing 3 yards a throw.”)
That’s okay, hold on to that thought…we will destroy that narrative later on in today’s article.
Lastly—for this cohort—let’s compare their production numbers; using touchdowns as one measure. Here, Tannehill is third (70), trailing the leaders in Luck (86), Carr (82), while ahead of Winston (69) and Mariota (58). Overall, one can see that Ryan Tannehill is not outlandishly better than anyone mentioned in this group, and yet…he is also not worse than anyone mentioned. If anything, the numbers show that he’s average to slightly above average. After all, the names in this cohort are considered average to above average QBs, and he clearly is on par, statistically.
But then you may be saying to yourself, “well, he’s clearly comparable to this group, but does that really mean anything, it’s not like Danny chose top tier quarterbacks to compare him to.”
To which I would say that this inquiry holds weight, but what if I told you that he’s closely comparable to names like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers?
Please don’t stop reading…just give me a second to explain. No, I do not believe that he is comparable to those top tier QBs at the moment, but I am here to tell you that he is comparable to them when they were his age.
The following is an age to age comparison (performances from age 26 to age 28) of Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, and Ryan Tannehill. For this comparison, we will look at four measures: Quarterback Rating, Completion Percentage, touchdowns per game, and Passing Yards per game.
We begin with QB Rating: Roethlisberger (92.5), Brees (91.6), Philip Rivers (91.6), and Tannehill (91.5). For those who don’t care to do the simple eye math, that has Tannehill at a -0.1 decrease from Brees and Rivers, and a whopping (sarcasm) -1.0 decrease from Big Ben. Closer than you thought, but how about completion percentage?
Completion Percentage: Brees (65.6%), Tannehill (64.9%), Rivers (63.6%), and Roethlisberger (62.9%). No surprise here, Tannehill has always been deadly accurate. But what about the touchdowns and yards per game, that’s where the drop off is, right? That’s where you’ll show Danny he’s not correct.
Wrong. Touchdowns per game: Rivers (1.7), Tannehill (1.6), Brees (1.6), and Roethlisberger (1.4). Didn’t see that one coming, did you? Maybe you’ll get Tannehill in yards, after all this seems to be the narrative; he doesn’t move the ball well enough. Let’s see.
Yards per game: Brees (258), Roethlisberger (252), Tannehill (250), and Rivers (238). To recap, Tannehill threw for 12 more yards a game than Gunslinger Rivers did from age 26 to age 28. During the same age range, he only trailed Big Ben by two yards per game, and Brees by eight.
It’s almost…almost….almost…as if too many fans, analysts, and blue checkmarks have no idea what they’re talking about when discussing Ryan Tannehill, and what he has been.
Lastly, for this first portion of what Ryan Tannehill has been, currently is, and can be; let’s wrap up what he has been by looking at his most recent active season.
In 2016, the Miami Dolphins returned to postseason play for the first time since 2008. They accomplished this feat due to many different reasons, one being the play of their starting quarterback. For as adamant as some fans are in invalidating what Tannehill accomplished in 2016, the numbers clearly show a QB who was top 12 across the board when looking at QB measures, with most categories yielding a top 10 performance.
Also, let’s get this out of the way quickly, Matt Moore did not lead the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs, no matter how hard you may attempt to prove that point.
Nonetheless, back to the numbers. Ryan Tannehill was top 12 in the following QB objective measures the last time his cleats touched the blades of Hard Rock Stadium’s grass:
He was also the fifth best passer versus the blitz (ProFootballFocus), had the second highest Big Time Throw percentage (PFF), and was top 3 in both Deep Ball Accuracy and Red Zone QB Rating (there goes about half of those narratives from the Tannehill detractors).
These are the numbers of a quarterback that has been above average in what he can control. Whether viewing a cohort comparison to quarterbacks deemed as franchise QBs, or an age comparison to top tier QBs, or a simple stat analysis of QB objective measures…the answer is clear.
Ryan Tannehill has been an average to above average quarterback, and that’s why Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins have trusted their analysis and development; which all arrive at the same conclusion…Ryan Tannehill is the franchise quarterback of the Miami Dolphins and he will continue to be so.
I hope you enjoyed the first portion of the three-part analysis of who Ryan Tannehill HAS been, currently IS, and CAN be.
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
