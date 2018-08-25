|
Welcome back, football fans! Today we continue our 3-part series of what Ryan Tannehill has been, what Ryan Tannehill currently is, and what Ryan Tannehill can still become by looking at QB1 in his current form.
I’d also like to take a second to thank you all for your overwhelming support in the first part of this series; I have a strong belief that many will enjoy this part even a tad more. But enough with the chit-chat, let’s jump in:
Ryan Tannehill currently is an above average quarterback with fair, but tough questions heading into 2018
December 11, 2016. That was the date that the Dolphins franchise was set back two full seasons. As Ryan Tannehill was being consoled by his teammates on the sideline, as the Cardinals were roaring back with a comeback, and while many fans recognized that the season was likely over, the realization of what this injury did to the franchise was beginning to sink in all around Hard Rock, Davie, and the entire Dolphins fanbase.
Prior to that injury, Ryan Tannehill and the offense had put up a QB Rating over 100, throwing for 1,723 yards, 13 TDs, and 5 INTs over the last half of the season. But the numbers alone aren’t what placed him at an above average level during that stretch; his quick decision making, his almost perfect mechanics, and his execution within the system was what had knowledgeable fans excited.
Even in the doomed Arizona game, you could see the quickness within the offense. The ball was being placed within inches of the intended target’s catch placement, the communication with the WR unit was nothing short of perfect; Stills adjusting routes mid-play in expectation of where Tannehill was throwing, Landry positioning his body low versus high, anticipating the ball placement perfectly, and other examples of an offense that was clearly not only on the same page, or same paragraph, but on the same word within a sentence.
The chemistry and efficiency in the offense was unquestioned…and then the injury happened.
I’m sorry to those who don’t care to relive this experience, but it’s important to my point...the Miami Dolphins and Ryan Tannehill had finally achieved “it.”
(Let me be honest, I hate the term “it” I really do, but “it” fits in this situation).
The offense that Gase had envisioned was unfolding in front of their eyes, they were getting hot at the right time and steaming to the playoffs; it seemed like the Dolphins had finally gotten over that hill.
I am here to tell you that we may have not seen the extra hurdle in that hill (these last 2 years of rehab, Moore, and Cutler), but that the hill is finally behind us, and the following reasons are why:
1. Ryan Tannehill is healthy, and he is no more injury prone than any other NFL player post-knee surgery
You may still get some nerves when he drops back, or the first time that he scrambles away or even more so, when he takes his first hit; that’s just normal as a fan. But read these following words carefully, a knee surgery in 2018 is not equivalent to what we have known about knee surgeries in the past.
This is not a death sentence, or even a “have to watch him closely” verdict. It is simply not. A knee surgery in 2018 yields a knee that is on-par in terms of strength as pre-tear (i.e. go look up the careers of Rivers, Palmer, Brady, and many others who have had successful and healthy careers post-surgery).
At this moment, at whatever time you are reading this, I can guarantee you that Tannehill’s knee is medically stronger than it was a year ago, and likely just as strong as it was prior to his initial tear. Luis wrote a great piece on this very topic, and if you want to read more of it from knee specialists themselves, please make sure to click HERE.
As for me, I am telling you he is healthy and going to remain so for a very different reason, and it has nothing to do with medicine or biology; it has everything to do with mechanics and footwork.
2. Mechanics and Footwork
I am not in Davie, I do not have his MRI or CT results, but I do have eyes that allow me to analyze and compare his footwork and throwing mechanics pre-surgery and post-surgery.
And boy oh boy do I have some news for you…somehow, whether through studying or extensive rehab or simply building confidence in himself and his team…his footwork and throwing mechanics appear improved from 2016. They’re crisper, cleaner, and surprisingly compact for someone coming off a major knee surgery.
There are caveats, of course. For one, this is coming from what I’ve seen in camp and preseason…we have yet to see this generalize in a real game. Nonetheless, mechanics should carry with a QB wherever they go. I cannot think of any reason for why his footwork and mechanics would regress just because he’s suddenly playing on Sunday instead of during the week.
I am planning on writing a piece on what makes good footwork and mechanics versus red markers, but for now, just take this as your takeaway message, somehow Ryan Tannehill has done something that not all QBs can do, not only did his footwork and mechanics remain intact throughout inaction and rehab, but he has genuinely improved. It’s darn impressive.
3. There is not one person on Earth that knows Gase’s system better than Ryan Tannehill
(Yes, I'm aware of Peyton Manning, but he's out of the league so that's moot).
First it was Philbin with Sherman and Taylor (2012), then it was Philbin with Lazor and Taylor (2014), then it was Philbin with Taylor (2015), and then finally it was just Adam Gase (2016). What an amazingly awful way to bring up a rookie quarterback that we all knew needed significant development coming out of college.
I mean…wow.
Nonetheless, I digress. In 2018, Tannehill—for the first time ever in his entire football life, even pre-NFL—will be walking out onto the field in his third consecutive year under the same system, scheme, and coach. Think about that for a second and then marvel at some of the production he’s still been able to produce.
Now why is this important? Two reasons. The first being that a level of consistency is what leads to success, ask any football coach and they’ll tell you that change is overrated; what you need is something successful and something consistent.
Well, for the first time, Ryan Tannehill will have something consistent. And just in case we’ve forgotten (as many fans tend to do), it was very successful last time it was utilized with a quality starting quarterback (2016 and Ryan Tannehill).
Yes, there are questions about new moving parts on the offense, and whether the departure of Landry will make a significant difference, but the point remains…no one outside of Gase knows his system better than Tannehill, and when you have a QB1 who can control the field and is allowed to (unlike Philbin, Sherman, Lazor and “go go go”) it allows you to succeed. Something that has already occurred once with this tandem of Gase and Tannehill, and will occur again.
In sum, Ryan Tannehill is currently a healthy, system-mastering quarterback, who is displaying footwork and mechanics that could be considered his best ever, all while coming off his last active season where he was objectively above average. That’s the formula for a fun and exciting 2018 campaign in South Florida.
Be on the lookout for the last of this 3-part series, where we look at Ryan Tannehill’s ceiling and career trajectory.
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
