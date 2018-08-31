|
Welcome to the third and last—sad face—installment of our 3-part series on who Ryan Tannehill has been, who Ryan Tannehill currently is, and who Ryan Tannehill can still become. Today we take a look at a predictive ceiling and career trajectory of the signal caller in Miami.
But first, let’s review what we’ve learned in our first two sections. In our first article, we dissected cohort comparisons to other franchise quarterbacks, age to age appraisals with tier 1 signal callers, while also analyzing his most recent performances. Our conclusion: Ryan Tannehill has been an average to slightly above average quarterback, with well below average pass pro and defense.
In our second article we took a look at some of the questions regarding who QB1 currently is. Specifically, assessing his health, mechanics, knowledge of the system, and recent output. Our conclusion: Ryan Tannehill is currently a healthy, system-mastering quarterback, who is displaying footwork and mechanics that could be considered his career best, all while coming off a season where he was objectively above average.
But what about the future?
Ryan Tannehill can be a Top 10 Quarterback who leads the Dolphins to accolades that Miami hasn’t experienced in decades
In my own field of work, research and predictive analysis is just a daily aspect of life (I can’t tell you how much money I’ve given to SPSS over the years, and if you’re familiar with what that program is…then please know that I feel for you). So being that I deal with analysis every day, it becomes gut wrenchingly angering when I see tweets or posts about “knowing what he (Ryan Tannehill) is.”
Or seeing a talking head on NFL Network—still much better than ESPN—saying how “Tannehill is what he is, no reason to think he will ever take the next step.”
See, it’s gut wrenching because it makes absolutely zero objective sense. There’s no analysis in that type of thinking, or film study, or even critical thought. In contrast, those takes are entirely subjective, too linear, lacking—even elementary levels of—nuance, and generally basic. Is that judgmental of me? Sure. But I might as well be saying that 2+2 = 4, because that’s how straightforward that assessment of the detractor’s hot takes are. So why am I so confident that the detractors are wrong when it comes to his ceiling?
Well…because Mr. Math says otherwise.
Mr. Math and Ms. Common Sense dictate the following: when you have a myriad of dynamic variables working together (dynamic variables: different units on the football team), you cannot isolate one variable’s significance (one variable: Ryan Tannehill) without controlling for the confounding variables that are present (confounding variables: pass protection, defensive units, coaching, etc.)
For those of us without a history of stats or research, this roughly translates to the following: you objectively cannot judge Ryan Tannehill and his ceiling, when he has not ever been assisted with even average support.
It is a concept that I would imagine fans would understand off the get-go, I don’t believe that you have to attend a Doctoral program to understand the following: there is NO way of assessing a quarterback’s ceiling, when the walls around him have yet to stand upright. (See: that’s a house imagery that I’m giving you there). The detractors keep standing in the house, pointing out the low ceiling or leaks from the rain, without realizing that the ceiling being low has much more to do with the crippling walls than the actual roof.
So when the rain comes down, and the house gets flooded, it’s not necessarily because of a leak in the ceiling, rather because you’re in a house with a ceiling that has no structure beneath it. The ceiling has never been the problem, give Tannehill some upright walls and watch 2014 and 2016 not just become constants, but eventually just another stepping stone from a tier below.
If you want to know what a player’s ceiling is, then assess their performance when given average to above average support (when the confounding variables are controlled, as Mr. Math would say). For instance, want to know about Derek Carr, then look at his 2016 season when he had an elite—as in a generational type—offensive line in front of him, and a defense with the 2nd most takeaways in the league.
Do I believe there is ever a hard ceiling on a player? No (so don’t get angry OAK fans), but we all saw what happened to Carr when he suddenly didn’t have the Great Wall of China blocking for him in 2017.
But then how do we assess a player’s ceiling when they have never received that average to above average support (Ryan Tannehill)? Well, you isolate the points in their careers where their support was their best, you combine these ranges across seasons (so no, we can’t just use the 8-game stretch in 2016), and you then control the difference by comparing him to the league average. In brief, you look at what they’ve done when best supported (i.e. in the case of Ryan Tannehill, that’s the 2014 and 2016 seasons). By the way, it’s pathetically sad that those are the best, because in those two years the defense was as follows: (2014: 20th Points Allowed and 12th Yards; 2016: 18th Points Allowed and 29th in Yards) and his Pass Pro was Bottom 3 in time until pressure.
So how did Tannehill do during those two years? Here are the cumulative numbers and percentages:
2014 and 2016 Ryan Tannehill:
29 Games
653/979 à 67% Completion
46 Touchdowns
24 Interceptions
7,040 Yards
7.2 Yards/Attempt
93.1 QB Rating
4.70 TD% and 2.50 INT%
Let’s be extremely clear here, this is a ceiling in which he was STILL not given even average support. Recall that when not given controlled variables (average support) you then mathematically increase the values by comparing to league average. That means that each of these numbers, shown above, must then be mathematically increased. I’ll say that again, this is a low-balling and conservative ceiling for Ryan Tannehill.
Look at the numbers, then look again, and then realize this is MATHEMATICALLY low when controlling for confounding variables. Conclusion: this is why some of us laugh when detractors talk about Ryan Tannehill as a backup, or a bust, or a low ceiling, or anything other than an above average Quarterback.
I’ll add one note, this predictive ceiling is with a slightly below average support model. What happens if we use above average support? What happens if this Oline holds up, and the defense does better than 18th or 20th in points allowed?
The answer to that is that Tannehill’s career trajectory takes off, much like Matt Ryan’s did. You want to know what a ceiling trajectory can look like for the QB in Miami, well I present you with Matt Ryan’s career. No, they are not the same player, they do not run exact schemes or comparable dynamics…but mathematically, that is Tannehill’s trajectory.
Mathematically, we are entering Ryan Tannehill’s prime, and if the walls remain even adequately upright, a lot of you detractors are about to eat crow, and I’ll be the first one with the receipts.
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018