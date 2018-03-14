|
The Miami Dolphins continue to make more cap space to use for the 2018 offseason, and this time, the move made was very significant, as the team agreed to a restructure with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
With this restructure, Tannehill's overall cap hit goes down from the initial $19.8 million to about $8.6 million, saving $11.2 million in cap space which they will need, since the contracts of impending signees Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, as well as DB Walt Aikens' 2-year, $2.7 million dollar deal, and the tenders of Jake Brendel, Mike Hull and Jordan Lucas.
Tannehill has not played an NFL game since Week 14 of the 2016 season, as an ACL injury finished his year and then a relapse in training camp of 2017 ended his season before it could begin. Needless to say, a restructure of this magnitude is a real leap of faith for head coach Adam Gase and the rest of the front office.
According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, moving on from Tannehill in 2019 would be slightly more difficult now, as doing so would only save $15.4 million instead of the initial $18.7 million; releasing him would now cost $5.6 million instead of $2.3 million.
Tannehill's knee may be a concern, and rightfully so, but what must be kept in mind is that Tannehill did not get surgery on his knee at first in hopes it would heal on his own, and the team doctors supported that decision. Now though, he's gotten his surgery, and he's been able to spend the whole year rehabbing and preparing himself now that it's been prepared.
He was playing some of the best football of his life in 2016 under Adam Gase, and - though technically he didn't finish the season - he also helped lead the Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2008. Other than injury concerns, there's no reason to believe Tannehill won't pick up right where he left off.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
