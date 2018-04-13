|
Seeking 'extra power,' Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake puts on weight for upcoming season
4/13/2018
Projected to become the main running back for the Miami Dolphins, former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake has decided it would be wise to put some extra weight on his frame in preparation for the upcoming season.
“So I’m about 215 right now,” Drake said prior to the beginning of the third annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge Celebrity Golf Tournament. “I know as I run around I’ll probably lose that weight. But maintaining it is definitely something I want to do. Get to that weight to begin with, sustain it during the offseason program. Then when training camp hits, I might lose five pounds, but I’ll still be at an optimal weight for the season.”
After Pro Bowl RB Jay Ajayi was traded after Week 8 of the 2017 season, and primary backup Damien Williams - now with the Kansas City Chiefs - suffered a shoulder injury which kept him from being able to contribute for the last five weeks of the season, Drake finally got the opportunity to show everyone what he could do as a workhorse rusher.
The results were stunning, and perhaps even on the same level as when Ajayi initially took the league by storm in 2016. In the last five weeks of the season while he was the team's main running back, Drake ran for 444 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards a carry.
But while Ajayi is more known for his power, Drake's best traits are his speed and agility; he does not feel that the added weight will be a hindrance to those traits.
“Just for the long season,” Drake said. “The wear and tear that you have to go through. I feel that weight won’t slow me down. It will just give me the extra power and momentum that I need to kind of go throughout the entire season. I feel it’s mostly being conscious of what I put in my body. The time I put meals in my body. To make sure that I eat three snacks a day with meals in between. Just really being mindful of the things I put in my body.”
The Miami Dolphins voluntary offseason workout program begins on Monday, April 16, which means Drake will soon begin officially preparing for the 2018 season having jumped up from the third-string running back, all the way to the featured back.
It's been a long road for Drake, and now that he's gotten this far, he isn't looking back.
“It’s a new season,” he said. “I can’t really think about last year, because last year is last year. It’s a whole new team, a whole new year. And for me personally I’m trying to grow and use last year as a stepping stone. So now I’m just trying to move on to bigger and better things personally and just help this team win more games next year.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018