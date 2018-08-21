|
When former Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi came onto the scene in 2016, fans were no doubt convinced that they'd seen the greatest running game in Miami since the prime days of Ricky Williams. His power running style and never-say-die effort with the ball in his hands turned him into one of the top running backs in the league.
And then he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles halfway through the 2017 season, presumably for his dissatisfaction with how head coach Adam Gase used him.
But rather than falling off a cliff due to the absence of Ajayi, the running game showed signs of potentially reaching an entirely new level with Kenyan Drake finally getting the chance to show what made him a star at Alabama. Drake was fast, he was versatile, and his pass-blocking has steadily improved, making him very well-rounded as well as a dangerous weapon.
But it's the weapon part that has people excited over what Drake can do, and he continued showing his speed and elusiveness in the second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers this past week, taking a handoff in the backfield and dodging a defender before cutting the opposite direction and running for 34 yards instead of losing 5 yards, a play that had even his quarterback thrown for a loop.
"I didn’t even realize he had spun out of it because I had finished my fake, turned around and he’s running off to the other side." Tannehill said on Tuesday. "But after watching it on tape, he should have been tackled for a 3-yard loss and somehow gets out of it and it ends up being a 30-something-yard gain. I think that’s the kind of playmaking he brings to the table. Any play can be a home run.”
In that regard, Drake is very similar to Ajayi; what he lacks in overall power, he makes up with his speed and agility. He also had some maturity concerns leading up to the season, also similar to Ajayi.
The key difference? Drake has seemingly found a way to overcome himself, while his counterpart in Philadelphia still seems to be struggling in that regard.
“Kenyan has grown up a lot." said Ryan Tannehill. "He’s matured and kind of became a pro. I think he’s had a couple of older guys to learn from. He’s doing a great job of being in the right spot on the field and working hard every single day. He’s a talented guy. He’s had that since he got here but I think he’s added all of the off-field stuff and just a complete understanding, and he’s really taken it to the next level.”
Of course, the presence of veteran running back Frank Gore on the team should not be understated; he's a pro's pro, a future Hall of Famer, and even at age 35, he's running as hard as he ever has, practicing like a player ten years younger than he actually is.
That dedication to his craft has had a very positive effect on the young speedster out of Alabama.
“Frank is one of those guys, you just watch what he does. That’s what makes him different." said head coach Adam Gase. "He’s not afraid to say something if he needs to. Kenyan has done a good job of just watching what he does. Frank is such a pro. Just watch him get ready for practice. He’s always out there early. He’s always doing something. It’s hard to keep him off the field in practice."
Gore's effectiveness is sure to be a good change of pace throughout the season, but it's still Drake who is expected to get the majority of the carries for the Miami Dolphins, and already throughout the preseason, Drake has managed to run for 70 yards on just 11 total carries, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards a carry.
And what does Drake envision for himself and the offense in 2018 given all of these factors?
“With the success of our offense and how explosive we are in general, the sky is the limit for myself and a lot of other players that come out here and try to do their best in this offense." Drake said. "Big plays are something … Big explosive plays are something that we pride ourselves on.
"Obviously you got to take what the defense gives you, but in those situations where you make big plays, you have receivers blocking down the field, running backs blocking down the field, o-linemen chasing down the field helping get those big plays. Not one person can do it on their own. Collectively as a group, we strive to have that excellence."
The team has struggled to maintain that excellence throughout the preseason, with penalties and lapses of focus causing the offense to stall just when they really get going; this was showcased on pretty much every drive the starting offense had against the Panthers. So as Week 3 of the preseason approaches, Drake is hoping the Miami offense can finally end their drive with an exclamation point of a touchdown rather than a period of a field goal.
“Well you know, (for) anybody in the league, it’s a dress rehearsal for the third game." Drake said. "So we want to go out there and execute the plays that (Head) Coach (Adam) Gase calls and make sure in the situations that we need to be very productive, which is third downs and in the red zone, that we need to try to pick up a little bit of that slack.
"We (want to) kind of use this game as a dress rehearsal to go into the season and have that type of success that we need to, to get in the end zone. There’s nothing that we need to do out of the ordinary, we just need to execute more and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
