After not having any competition in training camp, it seemed that now former Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks had a guaranteed ticket onto the 53-man roster.
But on Sunday, as the team began making several waiver claims, Miami made a surprise move and released Franks to replace him with waived Browns kicker Cody Parkey, who is notorious among Dolphins fans for missing three field goals during their matchup in 2016.
It was said that Franks actually did have competition in the form of the rest of the league, and Franks was actually solid in camp, though he did miss a field goal during the preseason. Franks' claim to fame had been his incredible kick against the Buffalo Bills in 2016, when he tied the game with only six seconds left in regulation, kicking a 55-yard field goal which was a career high.
He then kicked the winning field goal - a 27-yarder - with 47 seconds left in overtime, giving the Dolphins a sweep on the year against their division rivals.
But apparently, Franks was just deemed too unreliable for Miami to retain him. He made only 29 out of 37 field goals in 2016, and the team evidently viewed Parkey as an instant upgrade, despite his three missed field goal game.
"I just didn’t even count that game." head coach Adam Gase said on Monday. "He’s been around for a minute, so there’s a lot of trust there.”
After that debacle of a game, Parkey bounced back and made 20 out of 22 field goals for the rest of the season, his longest being a 51-yarder he kicked against the Washington Redskins in Week 2.
Parkey is entering his fourth season in the league, and was even voted as a Pro Bowler during his rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. He should immediately be an upgrade as far as kickoffs go, as only 19 of his 57 kickoffs were returned in 2016, as opposed to Franks who had 31 of his 74 kickoffs returned.
It wasn't something anyone was expecting to be sure, but clearly the front office saw someone they liked and they went for it. Hopefully, it will pay off once the season begins.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
