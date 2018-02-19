|
Sports Illustrated stirred the proverbial pot this week when Peter King summarized his opinions on quarterback movement this offseason. In his article, King noted that the Miami Dolphins should be “keeping their eyes open” for former Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
This would be a surprise for most, as the Dolphins are clearly and dearly committed to Ryan Tannehill in 2018, and have stated so publicly on several fronts. According to King, the Dolphins “never know about Ryan Tannehill, from either an injury or a talent perspective. Taylor will fare well under mechanics specialist Adam Gase.”
All in all, it’s a fairly cryptic comment from a writer that is clearly speculating in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. And his comments miss the point that with Tannehill healthy, Taylor would be relegated to backup duties for the Dolphins, something that a former starter is unlikely to consider in free agency.
Taylor is also likely to command a mid-range salary, something that hardly makes sense for the Dolphins given their current financial commitment to Tannehill through the 2019 season. The Dolphins learned a painful lesson on that front in 2017 when they gambled on Jay Cutler, whose production would have likely been equaled by Matt Moore through the 2017 season, but without the additional $10 million cost.
And don’t forget, it’s the silly season in the NFL, with speculation and rumors running rampant, often fueled by overzealous agents. This could simply be a case of an agent dropping hints in an attempt to drive up his client’s bargaining power.
So take it all in, but toss in a grain of salt mixed with some common sense, and you’ll likely find that this will most likely play out as a non-story in the next few weeks.
This story (which you so dutifully read anyway) was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
