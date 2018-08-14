|
In the 3rd round of the 2008 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Kendall Langford, a 6-foot-6 defensive end out of Hampton. Having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Langford became a journeyman, joining the (then) St. Louis Rams in 2012, then the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, and then last year with the Houston Texans.
The 32-year old Langford signed with the Dolphins on Tuesday, after a roster position became available thanks to the abrupt release of defensive tackle Gabe Wright, who will only be remembered by his sucker punch of running back Kenyan Drake in practice and not by his play on the field against actual opponents.
The exact terms of Langford's contract are not yet known, though it would be safe to assume that it is likely to be a one-year deal at a veteran minimum.
Although Langford has racked up 290 tackles and 22.5 sacks during his 10-year career, expectations can not be too high for the new addition, as he has only been able to start eight games over the past two seasons due to injuries and surgeries to his leg.
It will, however, be nice to see a familiar face on the football field, even if it may only be for the preseason. Langford is a hard worker, and ten years into his NFL career, a definite veteran presence. He will have two and a half weeks to prove to the coaching staff that he belongs in the Dolphins defensive tackle rotation.
This story was written by Ian Berger. Follow him on Twitter: @ian693
