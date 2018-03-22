|
The Miami Dolphins are looking at the possibility of adding a player almost as old as their head coach. Running Back Frank Gore is meeting with the team, as the 34-year-old (will turn 35 on May 14) is looking to latch on with his third NFL team for his 14th NFL season.
Yep, 14th NFL season.
Gore, who played for the University of Miami, was a third round pick for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL draft, and earned five Pro Bowl nods during his time on the left coast. He spent the past three seasons playing for the Indianapolis Colts, proving to be a reliable and ageless wonder.
Gore’s career stats rival those of some of the best running backs in NFL history. He has rushed for 14,026 yards, the fifth most in the NFL, and joins Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, and Curtis Martin as the only backs to surpass 14,000 yards. He’s scored 94 touchdowns (77 rushing, 17 receiving), and has added another 3,672 receiving yards to his totals yards from scrimmage. He is the only running back to amass 1,200 yards from scrimmage for 11 consecutive seasons, and is tied with Payton and Smith with 13 seasons of at least 500 rushing yards.
That’s a lot of miles, folks.
But Gore has proved to be an ironman on the field, not missing a single game in the past seven years. Playing behind shaky offensive lines, his yards per carry dwindled in Indianapolis, and his three seasons there are the only ones of his career where he failed to average at least 4.1 yards per carry.
The Dolphins are looking for depth in the running back corps, as the only backs currently on the roster are Kenyan Drake and Senorise Perry. As evidenced by recent free agency moves, Head coach Adam Gase appears to be looking for leadership across the roster, and Gore would certainly fill that role. While the 5-foot-9, 217 pound Gore has lost some of his spryness with age, he’s a savvy veteran who takes amazing care of his body, and would certainly help the young stable of running backs from a leadership perspective.
At this stage of his career, Gore isn’t likely looking for a major contract, and could be an affordable addition. The Dolphins also met with DeMarco Murray earlier this month.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
