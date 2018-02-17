|
Being a fan of the Miami Dolphins isn’t an easy thing to do if you are about 30 years old or younger, simply because you don’t really remember the Dolphins ever being consistently good. You might have seen Dan Marino at the very end of his career with no real help around him, but that’s about it.
Ever since about 2000, the Dolphins franchise has been in a downward spiral that has yet to stop. Yes there have a been a couple of years of respite from the doldrums that they have been in, like 2001 when they beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, or 2008 when they went from 1-15 the previous year to 11-5 thanks to Chad Pennington and the “Wildcat,” or even as recent as 2016 when Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, and current Philadelphia Eagle Jay Ajayi led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth after starting 1-4.
Aside from those anomalies, the Dolphins have been consistently a mediocre team in the NFL, usually going for quick fix signings in hopes of tweaking the roster to get back to the playoffs. Signings and trades like A.J. Feeley, Daunte Culpepper (over Drew Brees), Gibril Wilson, Jake Grove, and Ndamukong Suh have doomed this franchise.
Terrible drafting has also set this team back, drafting Jamar Fletcher over Drew Brees in 2001, or Ronnie Brown over Aaron Rodgers in 2005, or Ted Ginn Jr. over Patrick Willis or Darrelle Revis in 2007, or Jake Long over Matt Ryan in 2008, or trading down from #12 in 2010 and missing the opportunity to draft Earl Thomas, or finally, trading up in 2013 to pick DE Dion Jordan over the current best RT in the NFL, Lane Johnson, when they already had Cameron Wake and Olivier Vernon and an awful offensive line.
And those are just their first round misses.
I said all of that to say this: the only way the Dolphins are going to be able to get out of the mess they are in is if they are aggressive. There is a difference between being foolishly aggressive, like they have been in free agency in recent years, and taking calculated risks aggressive. So let me explain what I mean.
Recently, Doug Pederson, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, said after his team’s Super Bowl win.
“You learn if you play passive, if you play conservative, if you call plays conservatively, you are going to be 8-8, 9-7 every year,” he said. “Every year Frank and I just having that collaborative spirit to talk about things and talk with our quarterbacks and just come up with ways of keeping this game fresh and fun and exciting for our players. And that’s really where it all stems from.”
The Eagles are in the spot they are right now because they took calculated, aggressive risks in a number of areas in their franchise. They took risks in play calling, in player acquisition, and in coaching hires. And the Dolphins could learn a little bit from the Eagles.
The Eagles traded up all the way from pick #13 to the second overall pick to draft Carson Wentz because they believed he would be a franchise quarterback and it looks like they were right. They already had Sam Bradford, an established veteran who had a solid year previously. That didn’t matter though, because solid quarterback play doesn’t win Super Bowls, spectacular quarterback play does, so they went out and got Wentz because they believed he could be that guy.
For the Dolphins this year, that means that even though they already have a solid veteran in Tannehill, whose contract looks like a bargain now compared to what other quarterbacks are getting now, they need to be aggressive in acquiring another quarterback that they believe can be special. It’s pretty clear by now that Tannehill isn’t special. That doesn’t mean he’s not good, he’s just not special. So in my eyes, the Dolphins need to be aggressive in getting another young quarterback on this roster that can step in and win games, but also can sit and develop for the next year or two.
So if the Dolphins are going to be aggressive in drafting another quarterback, who should it be? Well let’s go over some of the options.
First, Sam Darnold, who is, by most, considered the best quarterback in this draft. He is tall and broad, can make every throw that you want, is mobile enough to extend plays and get out of the pocket, and reads defenses well. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, he’s unlikely to get to them considering he’s most likely going first overall, or at worst second.
Next is Josh Rosen. He is the most NFL ready quarterback in this draft in terms of reading defenses, getting through his reads, making good decisions, and being accurate with the ball. He has a slighter frame than Darnold though, which has already led to injuries for him. He is also tough to coach according to coaches within the UCLA program, but he is definitely NFL material. Again though, he’s unlikely to fall in range of the Dolphins.
The two most likely options for the Dolphins though are Josh Allen out of Wyoming and Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma. Both have their positives and negatives. So let’s start with Josh Allen.
Josh Allen easily has the best arm talent in the NFL Draft this year. He can make any throw you want, the deep out, back shoulder fade, etc. He’s a huge man, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 237 pounds with amazing athleticism for his size. He can get out of the pocket to extend plays, throws great on the run, and ran a pro-style system at Wyoming, which means he’s familiar with play action calls, starting from under center, and going through reads.
What he struggles with is being consistently accurate, staring his receivers down, and reading a more complicated pro-style defense, especially zone coverage. To be successful in the NFL, you have to be able to read defenses, and be consistently accurate and Allen will have to improve on that if he is going to be a starter in the NFL.
Baker Mayfield is a quarterback with a huge chip on his shoulder, is very accurate, can extend plays with his feet and quickness, throws accurately on the run and on deep passes, has a good arm but not great, and was a great leader for Oklahoma.
His negatives are his size (6-foot-0, 210 pounds), him not being in a pro-style offense and having to learn play action and to be under center, throwing with anticipation, and holding the ball too long sometimes, trying to make a play happen.
There are strong cases to be made for both, but in light of the Dolphins being aggressive here, to me, the pick has to be Josh Allen. You can’t teach the arm strength, athleticism, and the ability to make every throw you want. What you can teach and develop in a player is how to read defenses better, how to get through reads quicker and better footwork in order to help his accuracy be more consistent.
While I don’t think Mayfield would be a bad pick, I think Allen has a significantly higher ceiling, and in the interest of being aggressive, why not go with the guy that has great talent and is a small school guy that a lot of people who have compared to none other than, you guessed it, Carson Wentz.
So, in following the aggressive model that the Eagles have made, the Dolphins should start being more aggressive in everything that they do, and that includes acquiring a long term quarterback, even if that means upsetting people who might not agree.
This story was written by Seth Fisher. Follow him on Twitter: @sethAfisher
