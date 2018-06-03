|
It’s been proven over and over again in the NFL that the more aggressive team is more successful more often than not. Aggressiveness doesn’t just exist on the field, but off the field as well. Pulling the trigger on a trade, signing a free agent, trading up to pick a prospect a team feels is a game changer, or even drafting a player in a position you are already strong in.
All over those scenarios happen every offseason, and it just so happens that the Dolphins could be in that last one. With the Dolphins picking at 11th overall in the 2018 draft, they might have the possibility of drafting Josh Allen. Allen is a polarizing prospect. He has all the physical traits you look for in a QB, particularly his amazing arm, but has warranted question marks in his game, most notably his ability to read a defense.
A lot of people have compared Allen to Carson Wentz and a lot of people have compared to him to Jake Locker. There’s obviously a huge discrepancy between Wentz and Locker, but hopefully after this is done, you’ll be able to see more of Wentz in Allen than Locker.
Allen has an incredible arm. In these GIFs, you can see Allen demonstrate it perfectly. In the first GIF, you can see Allen roll out to his right against Nebraska, and rocket a pass to the corner of the endzone perfectly to his receiver.
In this next GIF below, you can see Allen showing off his ridiculous arm talent by evading pressure, and rolling out to his left, throwing the ball 50+ yards down field to the corner of the end-zone for the touchdown. There are maybe a handful of QBs on planet earth who can make that throw.
In this GIF below, you’ll notice Allen under center, executing a play-action fake, stepping up into the pocket to evade pressure, and throwing an absolute laser to the post route for the touchdown. This kind of throw takes an awful lot of zip behind the ball to complete and beat the safety.
In the NFL nowadays, you have to be able to throw with touch to the back shoulder of the receiver. In this GIF, you can see Allen make the back shoulder throw with ease, giving his receiver plenty of space to come down with the ball.
Finally, in the NFL, you have to be able to score points in the red zone. In this GIF, you can see Allen play action, roll out right, and hit his receiver perfectly in the hands in the back of the endzone. His receiver drops it, but it doesn’t negate the perfect pass Allen makes here.
One of the advantages Allen has as a QB coming into the NFL is that he ran a pro-style offense in college, and was forced to be under center, execute play actions, read defenses, and make NFL caliber throws on a regular basis. That can’t be said for a lot of QBs coming into the NFL nowadays.
Allen has the arm strength, touch, athleticism, and experience in a pro-style offense to be a great QB on the next level. The thing that he has to be able to do is make better decisions, move quickly through his reads, and be willing to not make certain throws just because he has an elite arm.
Be sure to come back next couple weeks, as I break down why Josh Allen might not be a great QB on the next level and why Baker Mayfield may or may not be an NFL QB.
This story was written by Seth Fisher. Follow him on Twitter: @sethAfisher
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018