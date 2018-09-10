|
Coming into Sunday, the main headline was as to whether Ryan Tannehill can overtake a New York Jets defense that has suffocated Tannehill for recent years. As the clock dwindled to zero, one word answered it all: yes.
Paced by two touchdown throws from Tannehill, a touchdown run by Kenyan Drake, and a touchdown reception by tight end A.J. Derby, the Dolphins walked out of MetLife Stadium with a sloppy, but important 20-12 division victory. Under coach Adam Gase, Miami has never began a season 2-0. Here are 10 observations learned from Sunday’s contest:
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
