“To stay or not to stay, that is the question.”
A Jimmy Johnson figure appeared in my dream and wouldn’t stop talking about this top-secret Draft Pick Value Chart he made. Then we popped a beer and caught one heck of a Sailfish! Catch and Release of course, we aren’t a-holes.
Then I woke up and realized I just left the NFL Network on when I passed out. But the question remains.
Do the Dolphins trade up, down or stay?
Well, since I have zero influence on the top brass I’m going to assume they won’t be trading up or down and they stay put. Which for the purpose of this article I’m actually quite excited about. There is some great depth that should fall just about perfectly to Miami that will provide a Pro Bowl upside and fill a need. That’s a combination I can get behind.
Every year there is a QB feeding frenzy and this year won’t be different. It’s highly probable that three guys get over drafted much like the year the Dolphins selected Ryan Tannehill. Remember Brandon Weeden? Yeah, he went 22nd that year with talk he might have actually gone third. But I digress, these three guys are excellent additions should they fall to Miami.
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
I’ve seen Oliver fall to middle of the first round or as early as the top ten in every mock draft. If he were to slide to Miami, Oliver would have the upside of Warren Sapp. Great feet and very technical. He’s got all the pieces to anchor that line and retire a Miami Dolphin.
I love the small school guy who grows up in college even if he was slightly overlooked in the college recruiting process. You can call it “playing with a chip” if you want to, but this guy has a great skill set.
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
I don’t think Clelin Ferrell will be there, but honestly, I would take either of the premier guys from Clemson. I prefer the size and scheme versatility of Wilkins a shade more.
6’4” and 310 pounds that has a well-coached game that complements his big man athleticism is irreplaceable. Many guys are saying that Geno Atkins is his comparison but I think a slightly shorter Richard Seymour is more suitable.
Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
With the loss of Ja’Wuan James at RT, Ford has the athleticism to play either tackle spot. The jury is still out on Laremy Tunsil - though things are trending up - and one thing we do know is that left guard is a position that Tunsil can excel at. Left tackle we will see how that unfolds but I think having a little left tackle insurance in Cody Ford makes all the sense in the world.
Bottom line, we know that the trenches need the most work for the Miami Dolphins. They have lost all sorts of talent there and this is a priority. They can pick up a center and guard in later rounds. There is always talent to be had later. Finding first round talent at tackle or the defensive line provides the ability to lock a great player up for four years before the big salary cap busting contract comes which many times comes in free agency.
