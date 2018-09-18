|
In the Miami Dolphins 20-12 win over the New York Jets last Sunday, something that most fans rarely pay much attention to that made a big difference in coming away with a road victory.
Enter the punter.
Yep, that guy that most fans can’t name, the guy that does his job in perpetual anonymity and rarely makes any highlight reels unless it’s as the last-gasp attempted tackle on an opponent’s touchdown return.
The Dolphins punter is Matt Haack. He writes, bats, and throws with his right hand, but kicks left-footed. He’s one-eighth Brazilian and holds official citizenship in that country.
And on Sunday he had a very noteworthy game, punting six times, and placing five of those kicks inside the Jets 20 yard line, forcing the Jets rookie quarterback, some guy with weird hair, to attempt drives of over 80 yards almost every time he ran onto the field, something that head coach Adam Gase was pretty happy about.
“That was a big point for us this week, flipping the field,” said Gase. "(Matt’s) a big part of that. He's done an outstanding job. What did he have, six punts and five were inside the 20? That's phenomenal. To make a rookie quarterback drive 80-plus yards every time in his second NFL game, that's what you want to do.”
“I was happy with the game,” said Haack. “Altogether, it was a big win coming out of New York like that. The offense was moving the ball well. I felt like the whole game I was just in a rhythm, in a flow. Once one punt started going, it led to the next one, the next one, and the next one. We had great coverage on the field, great snaps form John (Denney), good protection, and I think all the way around the special teams was solid."
While a punter’s job might not seem like much (run on field, kick ball, fall down if returner comes within 12 yards, jog to bench), they actually do work on their craft.
"My kicking schedule is that I kick Wednesday and Thursday,” says Haack, droning on like the world really is interested in knowing the ins and outs of the ever-so-refined craft of pigskin projectiling. “That's when we do our punt team reps. I like to kick in team rather than on my own, just to get the tempo and rhythm and stuff. I would say the rhythm’s got to be there Wednesday. It's got to be there the whole week. That's my job, so if it's not there, then there's something I've got to fix."
Intricacies within the complex world of punting include the ability to make the ball bounce forward, backward, or sideways. And the ever-eager Haack is happy to explain such things to the mere mortals among our general population, such as by pointing the tip of the ball down while kicking it, you have a better chance of having the ball take a backwards hop.
“We call that a going in punt,” says Haack.
“Or end over end,” he adds.
“Or whatever,” he finally concedes. “I usually use that between the 40s. Otherwise, if you hit a spiral, you never know, it could be a 55 or 60-yard punt that hits and rolls into the end zone. That end over end punt, there's a better chance or probability or whatever you want to call it that if the returner doesn't catch it, that it hits the ground and stops, or bounces straight up, or sideways, or something. It just gives yourself a better chance for a good ball.”
There you have it. Science. Or whatever.
And in the end, you do have to begrudgingly admit that the punter, that guy you forget about almost as soon as you learn to pronounce his name (it’s ‘Hawk’, by the way), is actually a pretty important cog in a well-oiled special teams machine.
“My job is to put the defense in great field position and win the field-position battle every game. When I get a chance to put them inside the 20 and we execute, that's a huge win for us.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
