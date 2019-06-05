|
Albert Wilson Foundation kicks off National Foster Care month with meet and greet at Lime Mexican Grill
5/6/2019
On Sunday evening, to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson brought his foundation to Lime Mexican Grill, located at 801 S University Drive, in Plantation.
The main objective of the Albert Wilson foundation is to give back to young kids in foster care homes.
“As I always like to say, it is about the kids. If I can put a smile on their faces and make their day, it makes my day,” Wilson said.
Wilson's desire to help children in the foster care system comes from the fact that he himself spent most of his childhood going in and out of Florida group and foster homes. It wasn't until he reached the 10th grade that he was able to really gain his footing, and now he's looking to help other kids do the same through events like this.
The night began with customers piling inside the restaurant to politely ask Wilson for a picture and an autograph. Once the photograph and autograph sessions concluded, customers began asking different questions to Wilson, with some being on the field-type questions and some off. One individual even decided to walk inside wearing a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey. Once Wilson had made eye contact, he began shouting jokes to the young man.
“Overall, it was a successful night. I am grateful for the people who came out and supported my foundation and I am looking forward to upcoming events down the road,” Wilson said.
The next big thing on the docket for the Albert Wilson foundation is its Youth Skills Camp, which since its inception in 2016, has given over 150 kids annually the opportunity to be hands-on with the game of football, and it is scheduled to begin on June 22, right around the time the Dolphins will be getting ready for training camp.
Wilson sustained a season-ending hip injury in Week 7 of the 2018 regular season, and is scheduled to return to the football field once the Dolphins open OTA’s and training camp. But first he'll be fulfilling his personal mission to give the foster kids of the Treasure Coast something to look forward to.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019