An Open Letter: Dolphins Fans
9/8/2018
Dolphins fans come in many forms: Diehards, Contrarians, Twitter GM’s, Homers, Haters, and so on. Reality is that while all fanbases have their factions, it truly feels like the Miami fanbase is a monster of its own. My estimate is that this tends to happen when franchise success is limited and scarce. Fans turn on each other, creating factions and arguments about anything and everything possible.
In just this offseason we’ve seen hands-at-throat arguments over who should be the third backup QB, Griese (yes…the Griese who played decades ago) vs. Tannehill, the Landry fiasco, the Gase Wars, and of course…Tannehill Talk. We turn on each other because unity doesn’t seem to be an option.
That is, until we realized that the Miami Dolphins actually play another team this week; and suddenly, some in our fanbase became united. On twitter the back and forth between the Miami fanbase and the Titans fanbase became…real. Just like the season is about to become…real.
No, this is not a call to peace in this fanbase, or a Kumbaya moment. I still intend on dealing with haters on Twitter, and until shown otherwise, I won’t be agreeing with anyone that thinks Tannehill is not an above average quarterback.
Instead, what this is, is a request to reset. Let’s reset to what we all have in common, which is that Dolphins gear you own somewhere in your home, or car, or office space. It’s a request to reset the homer-ism and the hate, and simply be fans again.
When Ryan Tannehill runs out of that tunnel…applaud. Why? Because whether you love, like, or hate him, he is the starting quarterback for your Miami Dolphins, and because he deserves it. When Kenyan Drake takes the ball…don’t compare him to Jay Ajayi, instead cheer. Why? Because he is the lead back for your Miami Dolphins and he deserves it. Same goes with the Wide Receivers, the Head Coach, and every other individual wearing that aqua and orange.
Be. A. Fan.
When they give you reason to boo, sure…go for it, I know you will anyway. But until then, share optimism (and no, it doesn’t have to be blind optimism; seriously, there are objective reasons why this is likely going to be a good year). When Tannehill succeeds, cheer for him. When Drake runs it in, don’t bring up the ex; the same goes with the ex-WR we have in Cleveland.
If this is too much of a task, then consider finding another team or another sport. If you cannot envision yourself cheering for your starting QB, or RB, WR of your team…then are you really a fan, or are you a chronic critique? And no, I don’t believe you can be both. At some point, people should be able to see you “being a fan” without you having to preface it before you destroy your team (e.g. “I’m a fan…but Tannehill is XY and Z”). That’s not the way this works.
Go talk some trash to this week’s opponent. Applaud for your team. Be proud to be a Miami Dolphins fan!
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
