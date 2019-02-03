|
Per sources, and as expected, the Miami Dolphins are expected to announce the release of defensive end Andre Branch.
Branch was scheduled to earn $6.9 million this upcoming season, which would have been the final year of his contract. However, by cutting the 29 year old veteran, he will only count $2 million towards the Dolphins cap this coming season.
Since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Branch's on field production continued to decline. In 2016, Branch racked up 26 total tackles with 23 assists and 5.5 sacks. However, in 2017 he ended the season with 12 total tackles, 11 assists, and 4.5 sacks. This past season, he totaled 17 tackles with 8 assists and 1.5 sacks.
Although Branch started strong with the Dolphins in 2016, and was rewarded with a contract extension, he was unable to produce at a high level.
This is the first of many expected moves by the Miami Dolphins. As the offseason progresses, players such as Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake, Danny Amendola, Daniel Kilgore, Ted Larsen, Robert Quinn, and Kiko Alonso, who are all over 28 years old, could be released in order to create cap space and also build a foundation of younger players.
The purge has begun. Hang on!
This article was written by Ian Berger. Follow him on Twitter: @ian693
