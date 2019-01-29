|
As the wheels slowly turn towards Super Bowl LIII, a game you’ve probably heard will be played this Sunday, another candidate is rumored to be joining New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores when he becomes the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Pat Flaherty, the former offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is rumored to be heading to Miami in the same capacity.
Flaherty, 62, has a long history in coaching, having started as the head coach of Delone Catholic High School (McSherrystown, PA) in 1978. He then spent 20 years at the collegiate level, coaching both the offensive and defensive lines in various stints. He joined the Washington Redskins in 2000 as the tight ends coach, moved to the same job with the Chicago Bears for three years, and has since been an offensive line coach for the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and the Jaguars.
Flaherty won two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVVI) with the Giants during his years in New York. He was one of three assistants fired at the end of a disappointing Jaguars season, but is very well respected in NFL circles.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
