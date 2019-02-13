|
Remember the last time the Miami Dolphins traded for the local guy? Remember the pain of a 2nd round pick just at the cost of ticket sales? Remember when team doctors said the other guys shoulder wasn’t attached? That Culpepper/Brees mess still haunts us all. I know the fans in Miami are waiting in excitement to see if their hometown guy Antonio Brown will beat the Vegas odds of +5000 and come home. (By the way, +5000 puts the Miami Dolphins in the bottom third in case you were wondering)
What good rebuild doesn’t come with a massive high-profile trade to acquire a guy entering the moon phase of his career? All talent depleted rosters need to overpay and trade away young draft picks, right? That’s totally the way to be successful!
Here are five concrete reasons why it just doesn’t make a lick of sense to trade for Antonio Brown:
First, the Miami Dolphins are the 8th oldest team in the NFL right now. Take out the Saints and Patriots, who have 60-year-old quarterbacks to re average the playing field, and the Dolphins are likely in the 6th spot.
Second, the Miami Dolphins can’t afford him. Sitting at around $11 million in cap space for 2019, The Miami Dolphins are 26 out of 32 teams regarding having money available to spend on players for their team. The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to be over the cap in their current situation and will need to make some significant changes to get below the cap.
Also, let's not forget that the Miami Dolphins are five pro bowl players away from competing for a playoff position, not one. Sure, the team can spend a boat load of money on one or two pro bowl players, but just ask Mike Tannenbaum how that works out for teams.
Then, through media reports, it has become abundantly clear that Antonio Brown seems to have an attitude problem with a top five quarterback. If he has had so much trouble with a top tier player, how is he going to do when he is faced with a bottom five quarterback or a bottom tier quarterback?
Lastly, it’s just not the Patriot way. According to Spotrac.com, the Patriots are contracted to spend $20.5 million dollars amongst wide receiver and the running back position combined. With the new coaches in Miami being brought up in the New England Patriots system, it does not appear that they are going to sway from what has been successful.
The bottom line is that the Miami Dolphins need a youth movement, not a Brown movement. We are not one player away like the Colts or 49ers. Sure, the Fins could do some salary cap gymnastics and clear space but that does nothing to address their aging roster devoid of young pro bowl talent. The Dolphins hired a scout as a GM and surely he’s good at picking the right guys in the draft, right? Drafts win championships. Locking up a pro bowl player whilst on his rookie deal multiplied by 5, wins championships!
If Coach Flores learned anything from Bill Belichick it’s that he will let a player go one year early and will bring in a guy he only sees as extreme value who has “lightning in a bottle” upside. A rebuild is a rebuild, it’s a drafting youth movement. Collect draft picks, not trade them.
Good players across a position is the Patriot way which is not one aging stud and a bunch of roster filling guys. Believe it or not, the Miami Dolphins have some recently drafted guys who can lead the youth movement. We aren’t starting from zero, but we also aren’t starting from one man away.
The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding, it’s that simple. Ain’t nobody got time for high priced free agent diva’s, even if it might be fun for a year!
This story was written by Steven Paulsen. Follow him on Twitter: @SarcasticPhin
