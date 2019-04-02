|
The recent hire of Brian Flores has received mixed reviews from Miami Dolphins fans. Some -fans think that the Dolphins should have hired a young offensive minded coach instead or of a young defensive minded coach.
The best thing that Flores can do as head coach of the Dolphins is to make them into a dynasty or a team that starts to have winning seasons compared to 8-8 or 7-9. Flores, General Manager Chris Grier, and Owner Stephen Ross will have to be patient with this team as they are “rebuilding”. If Grier can rebuild both lines, get our young defense to be disciplined and give the offense an identity, he should be a very successful coach for this Dolphins team. Grier knows the strengths and weaknesses of our rival the Patriots so Grier could be the key component that could finally end the Patriots dominance in the AFC East.
Brian Flores has the potential to be one of the best coaches in Miami’s history if he can coach this young team and work with Grier and agree on the direction this team needs to go in to be better and break the name of a mediocre team.
This article was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter @Elliott302Tj
