Well that was quick.
The Miami Dolphins wasted no time after losing their final three games by combined scores of 100-41, firing head coach Adam Gase early Monday morning. His firing creates eight head coaching opening around the NFL.
Considered an offensive guru and one of the hot coaching names in 2016, Gase was brought to Miami to develop quarterback Ryan Tannehill and inject a spark in a previously moribund offense.
That didn’t happen.
Gase’s offenses ranked near the bottom of the league in all three years he coaches in Miami, and Tannehill, while showing improvement in 2016, never took that step to elite status. Injury played a part in that, as Tannehill missed 24 of Gase’s 48 games, plus their lone playoff loss to the Steelers following the 2016 season. Including that playoff loss, Gase finished his tenure in Miami with a 23-16 record. Tannehill's career in Miami could be drawing to a close as well.
In an era where high-flying offenses are evolving quickly, none of the Dolphins wins this season were by double-digit margin, and they gave up more than 16 points on average in their losses. After starting 3-0, the Dolphins regressed badly as the season wore on, with the only bright spot being a rousing win over the New England Patriots in Week 14. Gases’s teams always played the Patriots tough in Miami, but failed to score 20 points in 8 of 16 games this season.
Gase was given full control over the team’s 53-man roster, and owner Stephen Ross reportedly asked him to give that up after this season. That issue only added to a deteriorating relationship this season, and Ross apparently deemed them irreparable.
General Manager Chris Grier will be retained, and has been promoted to head of football operations, and Mike Tannenbaum, who previously held that role, has been reassigned.
More news to follow, as the Dolphins offseason gets off to an interesting start.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter, @EJFootball.
